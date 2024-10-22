Tech for tomorrow: Faranani DocTec empowers youth

In a country grappling with a staggering youth unemployment rate of 45.5% (Quarterly Labour Force Survey [QLFS] of Stats SA), Faranani DocTec is committed to fostering hope and opportunity within the ICT sector. While South Africa faces significant challenges in job creation, the ICT industry continues to flourish, presenting promising career paths for those equipped with the right skills.

Bridging the skills gap

Faranani DocTec actively contributes to bridging the skills gap by offering internships, learnerships and work-integrated learning (WIL) programmes tailored to equip young individuals with the necessary experience to thrive in this dynamic field.

Internships provide essential hands-on work experience, allowing participants to apply their theoretical knowledge in real-world settings. Learnerships offer structured, long-term training that prepares individuals for specific careers. Meanwhile, work-integrated learning has gained popularity among students seeking to enhance their employability by combining academic learning with practical experience – an approach increasingly recognised by universities and colleges across the country.

Faranani DocTec's commitment

Faranani DocTec values these educational pathways for their ability to empower participants with the skills and confidence they need to succeed. The company also takes pride in celebrating the recent graduation of several students who have successfully completed their degrees, signifying not only their hard work, but also the company's commitment to supporting their educational journeys.

Meet the interns

Faranani DocTec's interns come from diverse educational backgrounds, representing various institutions including Tshwane University of Technology, Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology, Belgium Campus and CTU Training Solutions. This rich tapestry of talent enriches the company's workplace and drives innovation at Faranani DocTec.

In the first row (from left): Bokamoso Tau (Dip in Computer Science, TUT), Motheo Mogorosi (National Certificate in Business Analysis Support Practice, Faculty Training Institute), Nono Letebele (Dip in IT, Belgium Campus), Mbalenhle Sithole (Dip in Computer Science, TUT), Lebohang Nare (qualification in progress, Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology [GIT]), Gontse Makhubela (BSc IT, Richfield GIT) and Liesbeth Nkuna (Dip in IT Software Development, TUT).

In the second row (from left): Martin Mafikeng (Dip in Computer Science, TUT), Tatenda Machavhunga (BSc IT, Richfield GIT), Stanley Mokwala (Certificate in Computer Tech, A+ and N+, Richfield GIT), Siphukuthula Mlambo (Dip in IT Software Development, TUT), Siyanda Zulu (Dip in Computer Science, TUT) and Uhone Mudau (Dip in IT Business Analysis, Richfield GIT). Not in the photograph are Kwanele Khoza (Dip in Informatics, TUT) and Murunwa Maphiri (Dip IT Systems, CTU Training Solutions).

Faranani DocTec interns.

Looking ahead

As we look to the future, Faranani DocTec remains dedicated to empowering South Africa’s youth in ICT, fostering an environment where skills can flourish, careers can blossom and lives can be transformed.

Through Faranani DocTec's internship and training programmes, the company aims not only to address the skills gap in South Africa, but also to build a brighter future for the next generation. Together, we can make a difference – one internship at a time.