Technical, CAD large format printers are growing increasingly popular. Here’s precisely why

Large format printing and cutting solutions. (Image: Kemtek)

Technical and CAD (computer aided design or drafting) large format printers have come a long way in recent years. Precision, accuracy and software have improved to once undreamed of levels, making them highly versatile and much sought-after by a variety of professionals, disciplines, technical experts and other specialised users and offices.

Verticals and markets

Technical and CAD printers deliver fast, accurate output for architecture, engineering, construction and GIS data and mapping professionals and are ideal for technical and part drawings, blueprints and diagrams. They also find uses in and for advertising and graphic design agencies, reprographics, supermarkets, educators and students and more.

Kemtek inventory of Epson technical and CAD LFP products

Epson is a frontrunner in the area of technical and CAD LFPs and is an original equipment manufacturer of a wide range of these machines, comprising the T3000, T5000 and T7000 Series suited to a long list of verticals.

Kemtek, an experienced principal OEM partner to Epson, provides an exciting choice of such products in 24-inch, 36-inch and 44-inch formats, including wireless models:

The SureColor SC-T3100 and SC-T3100N are entry-level wireless LFPs allowing users to print technical and CAD drawings up to 24 inches. Boasting a low cost of ownership, they’re ideal for architects, engineers, advertising agencies and students. SC-T3100M is a three-in-one MFP (print, copy and scan) that is easy to use with convenience, straightforward maintenance and simple media and ink replacement. SC-T3100X, an entry-level 24-inch desktop printer, is cost-effective, with reliable performance for low cost of ownership.

The highly productive 36-inch SC-T5200D maximises performance in busy graphics, CAD and GIS production environments. SC-T5400M is an entry-level 36-inch machine with integrated scanner and copier, for construction and reprographics users, as well as retailers, supermarkets and educators. The 36-inch SC-T5700D is fully integrated, delivering class-leading printed image quality with Adobe PostScript 3.

The 44-inch SC-T7200D maximises performance in busy graphics, CAD and GIS environments, and its double paper rolls and fast print speed meet the need for maximum productivity and flexibility. SC-T7700D is a fully integrated, offering high-productivity, smart features and easy operation, while SC-T7700D includes enhanced IT and security features, and is useful for designers, architects and construction companies printing detailed plans and drawings.

Kemtek nationwide backup

Backed by Kemtek’s expert technical support and nationwide reach, you can count on the company for more than just hardware – Kemtek is here to partner with you for long-term business success.

Great news for resellers: Epson LFPs 4U @Kemtek

The Epson LFPs 4U initiative is expressly designed by Kemtek LFP Solutions as a tool to leverage more opportunities for resellers and integrators specialising in large format technical and CAD printer sales. This exciting programme is accessible across South Africa and other African regions for professionals like you and, as the name suggests, the benefits are fourfold:

It provides priceless product information and heads-ups about Epson’s latest LFP products, as well as vertical/market-applicable videos and live demos at Kemtek Experience Centre. You can use these tools to your advantage to update and enthuse your existing customers. You can also use this info to engage with prospective clients. You and your customers get to benefit from Kemtek’s established national sales and support network!

For more about Kemtek’s full range of technical and CAD LFPs, click here.

Reach out to Kemtek for much more

Get in touch with Kemtek LFP Division as soon as possible for more about Epson LFPs 4U and Epson LFP products. Resellers can enquire about opportunities within South Africa and selected African markets. You can also book a product demo at the Kemtek Experience Centre. And if you’re not a Kemtek reseller yet, why wait?

Contact one of these experienced Kemtek printing professionals now:

E-mail Quinten Dorman (Consumer Solutions Product Manager) at QuintenD@kemtek.co.za or call 071 609 5416.

E-mail Zea-dine Januarie (ColorWorks and LFP – Eastern Cape & KZ) at zeadinej@kemtek.co.za.

E-mail Raj Bachulal (ColorWorks and LFP – Gauteng) at rajb@kemtek.co.za.

E-mail Celest Wastie (ColorWorks and LFP – Western Cape) at celestw@kemtek.co.za.