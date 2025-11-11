Technical training is no longer optional – even if you’re not in IT

Hanri Labuschagne, National Vendor Manager, CTU Training Solutions.

In today’s world of accelerated digital transformation, the phrase “technical skills” can no longer be confined to IT professionals. Whether you’re a teacher, a manager on the factory floor or a finance officer in a corporate environment – every job now involves technology in some form.

Yet, South Africa continues to face a severe shortage of digital and technical skills. According to the Department of Higher Education and Training’s National List of Occupations in High Demand, roles such as software developers, data analysts, cyber security specialists and cloud architects remain chronically understaffed due to a lack of qualified candidates.

“The reality is that you don’t need a university degree to be job-ready anymore,” says Hanri Labuschagne, National Vendor Manager at CTU Training Solutions. “What you need are relevant, globally recognised certifications, and that’s where vendor-specific technical training plays a crucial role.”

Labuschagne notes that organisations such as Microsoft, CompTIA and CertNexus provide structured, end-to-end pathways to develop both technical and strategic digital skills, ensuring that South Africans can compete in a rapidly evolving job market.

Why vendor-specific training matters

Microsoft remains the digital backbone of most South African organisations, yet tools like Teams, Excel, Power BI and Copilot are often underutilised. “Without proper training, businesses fail to unlock the full potential of these platforms, leading to lost productivity and a weaker return on investment,” explains Labuschagne.

Vendor-specific short courses bridge this gap, not just for IT professionals but for everyday business users. “Programmes such as CompTIA AI Essentials and CertNexus Emerging Tech for Business Professionals teach people to use digital tools strategically, not just technically,” she adds. “These certifications foster the AI soft skills that support transformation initiatives and maximise ROI.”

Who needs tech training? (Spoiler: Everyone)

Educators

Teachers have embraced tools like Microsoft Teams, PowerPoint, Excel and Forms – but many have done so without formal training. CTU’s annual Teacher Training initiative empowers educators to integrate digital tools effectively, enhance classroom experiences and improve time management.

Through Microsoft Learn for Educators (MSLE), teachers can advance further with tracks such as Foundational AI and Cybersecurity, Generative AI Bootcamp for Teaching, and Microsoft Copilot Prompt-a-Thon for School Leaders.

“Educators also benefit from business-focused AI and cyber security courses from CertNexus,” Labuschagne says. “These help them understand risks and apply AI responsibly within the learning environment.”

HR, admin and operations teams

These teams are often the first to adopt Microsoft tools, but the last to receive training. From automating workflows with Power Automate to using Copilot for performance reviews, Labuschagne says structured learning can transform how these departments operate.

“Courses like CompTIA Project+ and CertNexus CyberSafe for Business deliver the digital literacy and cyber security awareness necessary for modern operations,” she notes.

Business owners and decision-makers

For companies investing in Microsoft Copilot licences, training is key to seeing real value. “If teams don’t understand how to use AI tools strategically within their workflows, ROI will be limited,” warns Labuschagne.

CTU Training Solutions offers executive briefings and company-wide enablement journeys to help organisations adopt AI successfully, focusing on both the technical and strategic sides of transformation.

“This is especially relevant in the context of the fifth industrial revolution (5IR),” she adds. “5IR is not just about automation; it’s about human-centric innovation, ethical AI use and the synergy between human and machine intelligence. For business leaders, that means understanding technology not just as a tool, but as a catalyst for sustainable growth.”

Courses such as Microsoft Copilot for Business Users, CompTIA AI Essentials and CertNexus’ Emerging Technology for Business Professionals are designed to help leaders navigate this balance by combining digital confidence with human-first leadership.

IT and technical teams

While non-IT staff must build foundational digital skills, technical teams face their own challenge, keeping pace with rapid change. Microsoft’s role-based certifications offer stackable pathways for upskilling, such as Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900) or Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals (SC-900).

Complementary CompTIA certifications, including Security+, Network+ and Cloud+, provide vendor-neutral validation of key competencies. Meanwhile, CertNexus’ CyberSec First Responder and AI for IT Professionals prepare teams to defend, implement and manage next-generation, AI-driven systems.

What to learn based on your role

How CTU Training Solutions can help

As a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Training Services and CompTIA Gold Training Partner, CTU Training Solutions brings over 35 years of experience in vocational and corporate training. The organisation provides instructor-led short courses, available virtually or on-site, alongside role-based certification journeys from global providers such as Microsoft, AWS, CompTIA and CertNexus. CTU also develops tailored corporate upskilling programmes and company-wide enablement tracks for AI and Copilot adoption. In addition, its training portfolio includes soft skills pathways focused on AI literacy, digital safety and change leadership, ensuring that individuals and teams not only gain technical proficiency but are also equipped to navigate change confidently.

“In the past year alone, CTU has empowered over 6 000 South Africans with AI skills, from educators and government employees to technical teams and graduates,” says Labuschagne. “Our goal is to build a workforce that’s not just digitally skilled, but digitally confident.”

It’s time to get certified. It’s time to future-proof your role.

