Technology Innovation Institute and AI71 Collaborate with Amazon Web Services to Scale AI Innovations in the UAE and Beyond

Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the creator of the globally ranked Falcon series of AI models and security and privacy solutions, as well as AI71, a leading Abu Dhabi AI company delivering tailored enterprise products, are collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to expand access to made-in-the UAE AI models and solutions.

By combining TII’s technical expertise in large language models (LLMs), AI71’s expertise in building advanced AI agents, and world-leading cloud-based AI and machine learning services from AWS, professionals worldwide will gain streamlined access to Falcon and customized AI solutions that transform how people live and work.

TII already offers multiple Falcon LLMs through Amazon SageMaker, and the latest models will also become available via the Amazon Bedrock Marketplace. The Falcon series features a wide range of models that have consistently ranked among the top performers globally, providing scalable solutions for diverse AI needs. Enterprises and developers will be able to integrate Falcon into their applications through pay-as-you-go APIs, reducing the need for large amounts of compute power.

AI71’s products, designed to empower professionals across sectors through selective automation and agentic workflows, are already available in the AWS Marketplace, providing access for millions of customers globally. AI71 will also work with AWS to accelerate development and enhancement of key products through rapid prototyping and early access.

Beyond increasing adoption of AI models and products, TII and AI71 aim to advance innovation together in several key areas using AWS technology and solutions:

Increasing access to privacy and cybersecurity tools: TII's PetalGuard, a privacy preserving solution designed to enhance data privacy and protection, will also be available in AWS Marketplace, making it easier for organizations worldwide to adopt advanced privacy-first technologies.

Increasing AI privacy : TII and AWS will work together on cryptographic research, including fully homomorphic encryption and multi-party computation, to advance secure, privacy-preserving AI machine learning technologies.

Product innovation and global expansion: AI71 and AWS will work together to rapidly prototype and launch new agentic AI solutions tailored to the needs of enterprises and governments.

AI talent development: AWS will also help strengthen AI71's training programs, using AWS-backed executive certifications to create industry-recognized AI credentials.

Together, the three organizations aim to become the go-to partner for governments, institutions, and nations seeking turnkey, world-class AI solutions at scale.

“At TII, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of applied research to deliver real-world impact. By bringing Falcon and other AI products to AWS, we are bridging the gap between cutting-edge innovation and real-world application. A key part of this mission is our advancement of privacy-preserving machine learning, with novel frameworks that protect data throughout the AI lifecycle. We’re also making cutting-edge, research-driven AI more accessible and putting UAE technology on the map in a market dominated by a few legacy players,” said Dr. Najwa Aaraj, TII’s CEO.

“At AI71, we’re building the next generation of powerful AI companions designed to redefine how industries operate. Partnering with AWS enables us to scale faster, expand our offerings, and develop in international markets with greater speed and impact. It serves as a catalyst to test, refine, and strengthen our products beyond regional boundaries—accelerating innovation, unlocking new business models, and forging trusted partnerships with companies, governments, and institutions to drive enterprise AI adoption.” said Chiara Marcati, AI71’s Chief AI Advisory and Business officer.

“AWS is proud to advance our collaboration with TII and AI71, bringing the power of Falcon models to a wider audience,” said Tanuja Randery, Vice President, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, AWS. “Together, we’re empowering customers to build innovative AI-powered applications across diverse industries, from financial services to healthcare, all while maintaining control over their data.

“By offering Falcon through Amazon Bedrock, we’re giving customers the choice and flexibility to leverage these cutting-edge models within a secure and high-performing environment. Trained on AWS infrastructure, the Falcon models continue to impress technologists across the globe, centering the UAE at the forefront of the great global AI innovation race that is transforming government, business, culture, and society.”

