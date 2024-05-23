Tecno Spark 20 series makes its SA debut

The Tecno Spark 20 series was unveiled to the SA market on Tuesday.

Chinese smartphone brand Tecno unveiled its latest smartphone range – the Spark 20 series − to the local market on Tuesday night.

The new range consists of the Spark 20, Spark 20C, Spark GO 2024, Spark 20P and Spark 20 Pro 5G.

The brand says the Spark 20, Spark 20C and Spark GO 2024 are available from select retail partners, selling at the recommended retail price of R6 999, R2 999 and R1 999, respectively.

Availability of the Spark 20P and Spark 20 Pro 5G will be “in due course”, it reveals, saying these will sell for the recommended retail price of R4 999 and R10 999.

“The Spark 20P, we’re looking perhaps the middle of next month, and the Spark 20 Pro 5G in July.”

Tecno is a smartphone brand from China’s Transsion Holdings, which also counts Infinix and Itel among its smartphone brands. It has been operating in SA since 2017, with smartphones available from major retail stores and online outlets.

The Chinese brand’s launch of its latest devices for the local customer base comes as the global smartphone market witnesses stabilisation, with shipments totalling 300.4 million units in the first quarter of 2024, based on a preliminary shipment survey by research firm Omdia.

Transsion was in the top five list of original equipment makers that shipped the most units, with shipments reaching 27.5 million units during the period under review.

On Tuesday night, Tecno showcased its Spark 20 device, which features a MediaTek G85 gaming processor, with storage of 256GB ROM and 16GB RAM. With 6.56-inch display screen, the smartphone has a 50MP rear camera and a 32MP selfie camera.

Tecno adds that the artificial intelligence built into the phone’s camera setup makes it easy to capture photos and videos. The smartphone is equipped with a 5 000mAh battery, combined with 18W fast charging feature.

For more specifications of the rest of the Spark 20 series range, click here.