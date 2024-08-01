Tecnotree and MiFibra Collaborate to Revolutionize its Operations Support Systems (Graphic: Business Wire)

Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for BSS, OSS, AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies, has partnered with MiFibra, a leading High-Speed Broadband Internet Service Provider in Perú, to update its Operations Support Systems and transform Fulfillment and Assurance processes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240801164212/en/

The strategic partnership will allow MiFibra to fully realize the potential of its Fiber to the Home (FTTH) network infrastructure, offering several benefits, such as the capability to automate feasibility, provisioning and maintenance of services, removing complexities and delays related to manual tasks, as well offering the capability to guarantee the quality of services (QoS) and the quality of the experience (QoE). The results of this partnership will allow MiFibra to accelerate the growth of its customer base, increase customer satisfaction and strengthen its position in the market.

It will also expose TMForum's open APIs for service qualification and activation, enabling seamless integration and compatibility with a variety of protocols and network elements. MiFibra will be able to fully optimize the capacity and usage of its network infrastructure, and, through efficient resources management, it will be able to achieve operational excellence.

Carlos Villegas, CEO of MiFibra, said: "The partnership between MiFibra and Tecnotree represents a transformative step towards comprehensive provisioning with greater and better information for commercial and technical customer management. Through this strategic alliance, MiFibra will be able to evolve its commercial and technical service platforms over time by incorporating digital self-management tools for the customer, a proactive communication portal for the customer, and tools for optimizing home equipment."

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation, said, “We are delighted with this new partnership with MiFibra to embark on a transformative journey towards digitalization and operational efficiency, by revolutionizing their infrastructure and operational support systems. By leveraging our expertise in BSS, OSS, Artificial Intelligence and 5G technologies, Tecnotree will enable MiFibra to unlock its true potential and drive growth by provisioning services quicker and assurance of quality of its services. Through increased automation and streamlined processes, we will enable fast and agile interactions at scale, which will not only fuel MiFibra's customer base, but will also fortify their market position.”