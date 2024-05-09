Tecnotree Collaborates with People+AI to Drive Open Cloud Compute Infrastructure and AI Standardization

Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies, announced its partnership with people+ai, an initiative of the non-profit EkStep Foundation, on joining the Open Cloud Compute (OCC) project.

As the market leader in TM Forum Open API Conformance, Tecnotree holds the top position with the highest number of certified APIs among all members. With 59 certified Open APIs and an additional 17 transformation APIs from Camara defined by GSMA, Tecnotree offers a comprehensive suite of 76 APIs. This extensive API portfolio enables Tecnotree to support over 250 out-of-the-box journeys across the order-to-cash and provisioning lifecycle for monetization.

The partnership aims to enhance India’s compute ecosystem by creating a network of providers offering accessible and customized compute resources. The platform shares a collective vision of bringing ecosystems together across the world, for the future common standards and capabilities for AI, Cloud Infrastructure, Sustainability, Trusted AI, Cloud Compute, and SDNs.

In addition to Tecnotree, various other technology providers are collaborating to meet increasing compute requirements. Other companies participating include industry stalwarts such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Oracle, Dell Technologies, Tata Communications, IBM, and more.

Mr. Nandan Nilekani, CoFounder & Director, EkStep Foundation, and Dr. Pramod Varma, CTO, EkStep Foundation held a closed-door session with representatives of more than 20 organisations on doing the groundwork to create a compute ecosystem in India, importantly for the creation of a single and open interface for providers and customers of computing infrastructure.

Nilekani said, “India’s approach to building technology at scale is unique. We have successfully unbundled the building blocks to create population-scale digital public infrastructure for identity, payments, and education. We see that India’s ideas for technology are being recognised globally. I believe it is now time to rebundle and make AI work to empower every individual and identify AI use cases unique to India. AI will help reduce barriers and personalise at scale.”

Tanvi Lall, director of strategy, people+ai, EkStep Foundation, said, “Just like energy sources, compute resources come in diverse forms. Over the next few years, demand for compute will go up due to increased digitalisation and AI, and the global cloud compute market is expected to triple in size. Through OCC, we are taking a digital public infrastructure approach to unlocking access to compute at scale."

Prianca Ravichander, Tecnotree CMO and Head of B2B2X Monetisation, said, “This initiative by OCC not only enhances India’s compute ecosystem sustainably but also fosters global collaboration in establishing common connectivity and standards for AI and Trust that help link Discoverability with Provisioning at scale with Cloud Infrastructure. Together with other industry leaders we are dedicated to meeting the growing compute requirements in a sustainable wat. Tecnotree is partnering with OCC to make this initiative a reality to foster Marketplace experiences around intelligently connected products in the realms of Healthcare, Transport, Media Entertainment and Financial Services through our Tecnotree Moments B2B2X monetisation platform.

We are dedicated to enabling the benefits of Cloud and AI through our digital products and services for telecom operators worldwide. We aim to drive forward AI and Cloud standardization globally, laying the groundwork for a more cohesive ecosystem. Together, we are laying the foundations that are not only technologically advanced but also inclusive and sustainable, propelling us towards a digitally inclusive future”.