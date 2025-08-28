Tecnotree Empowering Emtel with a New-Generation Customer Experience

Tecnotree, a global provider of digital business support systems (BSS), is proud to announce the successful delivery of a future-proof, fully integrated BSS ecosystem for Emtel, marking a significant leap in customer engagement, sales, and service delivery.

The transformation covers Customer Lifecycle Management, Product & Order Management, Inventory & POS, Self-Care, and a Dealer Portal, all seamlessly integrated with Emtel’s Convergent Billing System. Built with robust workflow management and tailored to Emtel’s specific business requirements, the solution enables agility, efficiency, and a customer-first approach.

Through this transformation, Emtel has introduced advanced digital platforms that streamline dealer operations, simplify point-of-sale processes, and provide intelligent customer management with real-time insights. Enhanced automation now supports faster service resolution and greater operational control, enabling Emtel to deliver seamless, data-driven experiences with speed and agility.

This transformation positions Emtel to anticipate customer needs, respond to market shifts with speed, and unlock new revenue opportunities, establishing a foundation for long-term digital leadership in the telecom sector.

The upcoming Phase 2 of this transformation will further enhance Emtel’s capabilities with a powerful combination of AI-driven campaign intelligence and seamless omnichannel integration. This phase will introduce the ability to deploy real-time event driven orchestrations via Tecnotree’s Campaign Manager, significantly increasing agility and speed-to-market. Key product rollouts will include the Commission Management Program - delivering a transparent, automated, and performance-driven incentive system for dealers and agents. Together, these advancements will empower Emtel to deliver more personalised experiences, drive partner performance, and strengthen customer loyalty across every touchpoint.

Padma Ravichander, CEO, Tecnotree, commented: “Our partnership with Emtel reflects Tecnotree’s ability to deliver high-impact, future-proof digital ecosystems that transform customer engagement and business performance. This implementation is a testament to our commitment to building intelligent, composable platforms that enable telecom operators to lead in the digital era. We are proud of this relationship and look forward to a long-term collaboration that mutually enhances our capabilities.”

Kresh Goomany, CEO, Emtel Mauritius, added: “Tecnotree has been instrumental in helping us upgrade our digital backbone and redefine how we serve our customers. Their ability to tailor and integrate complex capabilities into a unified platform has given us the agility and intelligence needed to grow and compete in today’s telecom environment.”

