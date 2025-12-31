Tecnotree Included as a Representative Provider in Gartner® Innovation Insight: AI SOC Agents Accelerate CSP SecOps Transformation

Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services provider for communications service providers (CSPs), today announced that it has been referenced as a Representative Provider alongside Google, Anthropic, Dropzone AI, DRUID, Palo Alto Networks, and Pegasystems in the Gartner Innovation Insight: “AI SOC Agents Accelerate CSP SecOps Transformation,” published in December 2025.

The Gartner Innovation Insight examines the emerging role of AI-driven Security Operations Centre (SOC) agents in CSP environments, outlining how these agents are used to automate and augment security operations across signalling, core networks, RAN, Open RAN, and roaming domains. The research discusses use cases such as alert triage, investigation support, threat hunting, reporting, and operational oversight within complex telecom infrastructures.

According to the report, AI SOC agents are increasingly applied to support CSP security teams in managing high-volume operations, improving detection and response workflows, and addressing regulatory and resilience requirements, while continuing to rely on human oversight for critical decisions.

The Gartner report notes that adoption of AI SOC agents is expected to increase over the coming years as CSPs explore agent-based approaches to support security operations in multi-cloud, 5G, and Open RAN architectures.

