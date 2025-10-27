Tecnotree Recognized as a Major Player by IDC MarketScape 2025!

Tecnotree has been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Experience Platforms for Telecommunications 2025 (Doc # US52580525, August 2025). We believe this acknowledgment underscores Tecnotree’s commitment to delivering innovative and flexible customer experience solutions for the telecommunications industry.

The IDC MarketScape evaluates vendors based on their capabilities and strategies in customer experience (CX) platforms for telecom operators worldwide.

Tecnotree’s modular BSS platform provides a comprehensive suite of CX solutions including unified catalog, customer value management (CVM), voice of the customer, loyalty manager, order and subscription management, customer self-service portals, and billing and charging. At the same time, its AI-driven Sensa platform, built on over 130 AI patents in trust, governance, agent decisioning, and model lifecycle management, acts as the intelligence hub — powering real-time personalization, predictive insights, and autonomous operations. Together, these platforms, combined with Tecnotree Moments digital marketplace and its AI-driven Experience Platform Management (XPM), enable operators to unify customer data, drive hyper-personalized engagement, automate customer journeys, rationalize product offerings, reduce time to revenue, and accelerate monetization opportunities.

“We believe being recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape demonstrates Tecnotree’s continuous focus on delivering advanced CX platforms that empower telecom operators to meet evolving customer expectations,” said Prianca Ravichander, CCO and CMO, Tecnotree. “We are proud to partner with operators globally to create seamless, personalized, and impactful experiences for their customers.”