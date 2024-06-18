Tecnotree Recognized by Gartner® in the 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations (Graphic: Business Wire)

Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies, has been recognized in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant, authored by analysts Pulkit Pandey, Amresh Nandan, and Peter Liu, identifies and evaluates AI vendors for CSP customer and business operations. According to the report “AI in CSP customer and business operations helps CSPs utilize AI/ML to generate insights and automate business processes across a wide range of customer and business operations areas. These areas include marketing, sales, configure-price-quote (CPQ), order management, product management, billing and revenue management, customer journey and care, revenue assurance, and fraud/risk management.” This comprehensive report helps communications service providers identify and evaluate AI vendors for their customer and business operations. It will guide CSP CIOs and technology leaders toward the right AI vendor choices in a rapidly evolving market.

Tecnotree provides an AI embedded social commerce and experience management capability with the Tecnotree Moments platform that has been recognised by TM Forum for network monetisation across verticals.

Additionally, Tecnotree is recognized globally for its extensive AIML engineering patents portfolio as being among the largest in the world and the largest for any telecom vendor globally with capabilities like content generation, computer vision, machine to machine translation, trust, governance and model ops. Tecnotree has a plethora of usecases yet to be commercialised for Telecom Operators that have been deployed in the areas of Healthcare, real estate and e-commerce.

Tecnotree Sensa Intelligence platform integrates generative AI capabilities with its BSS stack, helping telecom operators process millions of structured and unstructured data points from business, operational and transactional information systems. Sensa’s ability to deploy classical and generative Machine Learning algorithms in a framework agnostic fashion – helps telecom operators to mine, extract, visualize and drive autonomous security operations. Profile-of-One is an integral part of Tecnotree Sensa, crucial for driving personalized experiences. It leverages vast amounts of data to create comprehensive profiles tailored to specific use cases. By seamlessly integrating with AI-powered models, Profile-of-One enables the prediction of customer behaviors and the extraction of valuable insights. For us, being recognised as a Niche Player and positioned in the Niche Players’ Quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI in CSPs allows Tecnotree to competitively price and address dynamic market needs of telecom operators around the world.

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation, said, “We are thrilled to be recognized in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant. We believe this acknowledgment underscores our commitment to leveraging AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies to drive innovation for our customers. We feel our inclusion in the report validates our dedication to empowering CSPs through AI powered personalized solutions that enhance customer experience, revenue management, and operational efficiency. Our AI-driven BSS solutions meet the rapidly evolving business needs, enabling CSPs to provide greater services across various functions. This recognition helps us remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible.”

