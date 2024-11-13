Tecnotree Selected to Provide Multi-Tenant MVNE Platform and Moments Marketplace to Power Tier 1 MVNE in EMEA

Tecnotree, a global digital Business Support Systems (BSS) provider and a leader in digital transformation solutions, has announced its latest collaboration with a leading MVNE in EMEA. This partnership will harness the multi-tenant capabilities of Tecnotree’s state-of-the-art MVNE platform to drive digital telecom transformation in the region.

This win will empower Tecnotree to help the MVNE to streamline its telecom operations, enabling multiple virtual network operators (MVNOs) to leverage a single, robust infrastructure seamlessly. This platform will play a key role in creating a digital footprint by supporting the growth of new digital services, enhancing operational efficiency, and accelerating the onboarding of MVNOs. Tecnotree’s MVNE solution is designed with a customer-first approach, offering a robust digital ecosystem that enables MVNOs to easily configure products, manage services, and provide a seamless customer experience through a Marketplace.

Habib Ahmed, CEO of MobileCoreX Ltd (MCX) “The comprehensive MVNE platform from Tecnotree is designed to provide seamless support for multi-tenancy with ease of onboarding MVNOs and scaling of their operations, simplifying the journey for MVNOs from aspiring telecom operators to market players. With this partnership, the MVNOs will have access to a wide range of digital services, including customer lifecycle management, billing, self-care, real-time analytics, Moments Marketplace and Campaign embedded with AI/ML and more—all delivered through a fully cloud-native and scalable architecture.”

“A Strategic Step Forward”- Speaking on the collaboration, Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation, said: “We are proud to partner to deliver our next-generation MVNE platform and Marketplace. This collaboration marks a significant step in our commitment to supporting digital transformation in emerging markets. Our multi-tenant platform will enable faster go-to-market strategies for MVNOs, create new revenue opportunities, and ultimately expand Nigeria’s digital economy.”