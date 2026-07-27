Tecnotree Strengthens LATAM Growth with New Digital Transformation Contracts Worth USD 8.8 Million

Tecnotree, a global leader in AI-native Digital Business Support Systems (BSS) and digital platform solutions, today announced it has secured new digital transformation contracts across Latin America with a combined value of USD 8.8 million, reinforcing the company’s continued commercial momentum and expanding its presence across one of its key strategic growth markets.

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Across the engagements, Tecnotree will deploy its AI-native digital platform and B2B Marketplace for enterprises to simplify customer and business operations through intelligent digital engagement, real-time monetization, digital commerce and partner ecosystem management and AI driven marketing and experience management. By providing a unified digital foundation, the platform enables communications service providers to launch services faster, deliver more personalized customer experiences and adapt more rapidly to evolving market demands while creating sustainable long-term business value.

These latest contract wins build on Tecnotree’s growing commercial momentum across the Americas and underscore the company’s continued success in supporting communications service providers as they modernize their digital ecosystems. With an established regional presence and a proven track record of delivering large-scale digital transformation programmes, Tecnotree continues to expand its customer base while strengthening long-term partnerships across one of the world’s most dynamic telecommunications markets.