Telecom veteran Junaid Munshi to head Eskom Distribution

Junaid Munshi, Eskom group executive for the distribution division.

Eskom has appointed telecoms veteran Junaid Munshi as group executive for its distribution division, effective from 1 June.

In a statement, the power utility says Munshi is a seasoned executive with more than three decades of engineering, marketing and commercial leadership experience in the technology and telecommunications sectors across South Africa and multiple African markets.

Most recently, he served as chief commercial officer at Cable & Wireless Seychelles, where he was responsible for overall commercial strategy , revenue growth and market leadership, overseeing key functions, including marketing, sales, customer service and field operations.

Prior to this, he held senior executive roles within organisations including Maziv Group, Cell C and Vodacom Group.

In 2020, he served as managing director of internet service provider SA Digital Villages.

Eskom chairman Mteto Nyati also has telecoms roots, having served as MTN South Africa from 2015 to 2017.

According to Eskom, Munshi’s leadership approach is characterised by a strong focus on customer-centric business models, innovation, digital services and the development of high-performing teams, underpinned by a purpose-driven and results-oriented mindset.

“The decisive turning point of one year without load-shedding that we reached earlier this month marks a structural shift from a recovering grid to a stable, high-performing power system that advances the economy, competition and the integration of renewable energy,” says Dan Marokane, Eskom group chief executive.

“In the reformed, liberalised marketplace we recognise we are no longer a monopoly and need to compete to retain and expand our customer base and we are making the necessary investments to empower our distribution division teams to do so.

“As we have indicated before, we adopt the approach of augmenting internal capabilities with external capabilities, where required, to bring about speed to deliver on our strategy. We have again seen a noticeable increase in the volume and calibre of the applicants who want to work for Eskom, demonstrating that this is a company people want to bring their skills to and build their careers,” continues Marokane.

Munshi holds a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Engineering from the University of Cape Town, a Graduate Diploma in Engineering from the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and a Master’s in Business Administration from Wits Business School, Johannesburg.

The state-owned company notes the role became vacant when the previous group executive for Eskom Distribution, Monde Bala, was seconded to the interim chief executive officer position at the National Transmission Company South Africa. He was subsequently appointed as CEO.

While an in-depth executive search process was conducted to fill the vacancy, it adds that Agnes Mlambo was appointed in an acting capacity.