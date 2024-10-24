Telkom and NRF launch FutureTech to drive postgraduate ICT research

FutureTech supports university research to drive ICT innovation and competitiveness.

Telkom and the National Research Foundation (NRF) have launched FutureTech, a programme offering research grants to postgraduate students and postdoctoral fellows to foster ICT innovation and competitiveness.

An extension of Telkom’s Centres of Excellence (CoE) initiative, which Telkom has funded since 1997, FutureTech promotes research and innovation in computer science and engineering.

The programme’s pilot phase will run for three years with a focus on areas such as network and fibre optic solutions, multimodal sensing and internet of things, virtualisation, artificial intelligence, language and speech technologies.

It aims to improve inclusivity and will prioritise historically disadvantaged institutions.

Althon Beukes, says Openserve plays a key role in the CoE programme and will continue to do so through FutureTech.

“By investing in postgraduate training, internship opportunities, mentorship and collaboration sessions, and industry-relevant research projects, we look to build a pipeline of talented professionals with industry-relevant skills,” says Beukes.

NRF CEO, Dr Fulufhelo Nelwamondo, says the NRF's mandate is to build science and technology capacity in South Africa and the partnership with Telkom will ensure the capacity is relevant to industry needs.