Telkom appoints ‘seasoned’ exec for corporate affairs role

Mpho McNamee, Telkom chief corporate affairs officer.

Telephony group Telkom has appointed Mpho McNamee as its new chief corporate affairs officer, to strengthen its corporate reputation and stakeholder engagement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mpho to the Telkom Group,” says Serame Taukobong, group CEO.

“Her extensive experience and proven track record in corporate affairs will be invaluable as we continue to navigate a dynamic and evolving industry. We are confident that Mpho’s leadership will be instrumental in further strengthening Telkom's reputation and relationships with all our stakeholders.”

According to the mobile operator, McNamee brings more than 18 years of experience in corporate affairs, reputation management and strategic communication to the role.

McNamee joins Telkom from Sappi Southern Africa, where she served as executive head for corporate affairs. Her responsibilities spanned a range of communication areas, including stakeholder relations, corporate social responsibility, sustainability communication, brand management and employee communications.

Prior to Sappi, McNamee held leadership roles at Deloitte Africa, Life Healthcare and Nedbank.

At Telkom, the departments that will report to McNamee include group communications and public relations, corporate brand, regulatory and legal, environmental, social and governance, government relations and corporate social responsibility.

“I am incredibly excited to join Telkom at such a pivotal time for the telecommunications industry,” says McNamee. “Telkom plays a vital role in connecting South Africans, and I am eager to contribute my experience in building strong relationships with stakeholders and communicating effectively to advance the group’s mission.”

McNamee holds an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science and a Certificate of Management from Harvard Business School.