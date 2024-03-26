Telkom appoints Sello Mmakau as chief digital officer

Sello Mmakau, Telkom’s new group chief digital officer.

Momentum Corporate chief information and digital officer Sello Mmakau is joining telecommunications firm Telkom as its group chief digital officer, from 1 April.

Mmakau has held various executive and senior management roles in organisations such as Momentum Corporate, Afrocentric (Sanlam Group), Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), Financial Sector Conduct Authority, Sasol and the Department of Home Affairs.

Speaking to ITWeb, he said: “Telkom is actively pursuing the transformation of its operations into a digital enterprise, with the aim of reclaiming its prominent status as one of the leading corporations in the industry.

“As someone passionate about people, technology and digital transformation, I am appreciative to have the opportunity to support the group's PIVOT strategy with innovative initiatives. I believe some of the top priorities are continuing to focus on clients and providing them with exceptional services.

“It will be crucial to align the target technology operating model, continue attracting and retaining highly-skilled individuals, cultivate an innovative business culture, and foster an entrepreneurial mindset that embraces experimentation and risk-taking. Although it is a mammoth task, I am confident that it is within the limits.”

Throughout his career, Mmakau has been recognised with numerous local and global awards for his achievements.

He was named the South African visionary CIO of the year in 2012, received the United Nations Award for utilising technology to enhance public customer service delivery, and was presented with the International Award for the best-designed smart ID card at the High-Security International Conference 2013 in Asia.

In 2017, he was recognised as the best company GCIO for implementing Oracle SaaS after digitising ACSA.

Most recently, he was honoured with the Global CEO Award in Health 2021 for his work in implementing virtual health self-services during the challenging lockdown measures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mmakau says given Telkom Group's commitment to its digital transformation journey, his appointment aligns with this initiative, rendering his expertise highly-valuable.

In its recent financial report, the company asserted that its IT digital transformation endeavours spanning multiple years have yielded enhanced customer experience via self-service, end-user and partner portals at Openserve and Telkom Consumer.

Telkom last year appointed Randall Abrahams as group executive for digital solutions.