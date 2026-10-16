Telkom commits R20m to support local govt elections

The 2026 Local Government Elections will determine the composition of municipal councils across South Africa. (Image source: 123RF)

The Telkom Group has committed R20 million to support the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in preparing for the 2026 Local Government Elections, drawing on its national connectivity infrastructure and technical expertise.

The partnership, announced ahead of the elections scheduled for 4 November, will support the digital infrastructure required to facilitate the electoral process, with Openserve’s national fibre network forming a key component of the initiative.

Telkom says the contribution builds on a relationship with the IEC spanning more than three decades, dating back to South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994.

“South Africa’s elections are ultimately about people and their ability to participate in our democracy,” says Serame Taukobong, group chief executive officer of Telkom.

“Our role is behind the scenes, bringing trusted digital infrastructure and technical expertise to support the IEC as it carries out this important national responsibility.

“We have supported South Africa’s electoral processes for more than three decades. This partnership allows us to continue bringing the scale, experience and technology capabilities of the Telkom Group to an environment where reliable connectivity and resilient digital infrastructure matter.”

The company says its contribution will extend beyond connectivity infrastructure, to include engineers, technicians and technology specialists tasked with supporting network availability and the reliable operation of technology used during the electoral process.

The 2026 Local Government Elections will determine the composition of municipal councils across South Africa. Voters will elect representatives responsible for municipal governance and the delivery of local services, including water, sanitation, electricity and refuse removal.

Local government elections are held every five years. The previous elections took place on 1 November 2021, when voters elected councillors to serve in municipalities across the country.

The IEC is constitutionally mandated to manage and supervise elections and ensure they are free and fair. Its responsibilities include voter registration, managing the voting process, counting votes and declaring election results.

The 2026 polls will take place against the backdrop of continued scrutiny of municipal performance, service delivery and political representation, making the electoral process a key test of public confidence in local government.

Reliable connectivity is important to the administration of elections, particularly as electoral operations rely on technology and communications infrastructure to support activities across geographically-dispersed voting districts.

Sy Mamabolo, chief electoral officer of the IEC, says the partnership will strengthen the digital infrastructure needed for the polls.

“We welcome Telkom’s partnership in enabling the digital infrastructure required to support the successful delivery of the forthcoming elections. Our longstanding partnership with Telkom continues to strengthen the technological capacity that underpins the delivery of credible elections. Reliable connectivity, including in remote areas, is essential to ensuring geographical barriers do not impede eligible voters from exercising their democratic rights,” says Mamabolo.

Telkom says its role in the partnership would remain technology-led and non-partisan, with the IEC retaining full responsibility for managing and administering the elections.

The company will not count or verify votes, determine election results or influence electoral outcomes.

The partnership brings together capabilities from across the Telkom Group to support the infrastructure and technical operations underpinning the elections, including in areas where reliable connectivity may be more challenging.

The IEC is responsible for ensuring eligible voters can participate in the electoral process, while Telkom’s role is to provide supporting technology and connectivity services.