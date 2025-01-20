Telkom confirmed as lead sponsor of second annual Wired4Women Awards

Gugu Mthembu, Chief Marketing Officer at Telkom: These awards resonate with our dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion in the tech industry.

Following last year’s successful partnership with ITWeb Brainstorm and the Wired4Women technology forum, Telkom has once again endorsed the Wired4Women Awards by renewing its role as the lead sponsor for the 2025 programme.

The Wired4Women awards were introduced last year to recognise outstanding women in South Africa's tech sector, covering a wide range of roles – from CIOs and leaders of tech companies to entrepreneurs, innovators, rising stars and students about to embark on their careers.

"As Telkom, we are honoured to sponsor the Wired4Women Awards for a second year, reaffirming our dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. These awards resonate with our mission to highlight the remarkable contributions of women in technology while inspiring future generations of female leaders. By celebrating innovation and leadership in ICT, we aim to foster an environment where talent knows no boundaries and opportunities are accessible to all, exemplifying our belief that 'possible begins here',” shared Gugu Mthembu, Chief Marketing Officer at Telkom.

“Our continued involvement reflects Telkom's dedication to shaping a future where women not only participate but thrive in technology. We believe that initiatives like the Wired4Women Awards play a vital role in addressing gender disparities and ensuring the industry benefits from diverse perspectives, creativity and innovation. Together, we can pave the way for a tech ecosystem that drives progress and empowers women to achieve their full potential,” she concluded.

Wired4Women is dedicated to improving gender balance in tech, fostering a strong community of women and offering mentorship and training. The addition of the awards was a natural extension of the forum’s mission to encourage more young women to pursue technology careers.

“As we start the second annual Wired4Women Awards programme, our goal is to uphold the integrity and independence that define these accolades and further raise awareness of remarkable women in South African ICT. Telkom’s support in this mission is invaluable,” said Caryn Berman, Business Development Director: ITWeb Brainstorm, and board member of Wired4Women.

Wired4Women Awards – Made possible by Telkom

Telkom’s Mthembu is a member of the esteemed judging panel, which also includes members of the Wired4Women Forum board, ITWeb senior editors, past award winners, academics and other industry leaders.

After the announcement of the finalists in February, a rigorous adjudication process will take place to select the winners in 13 award categories. The winners will be revealed on 3 April 2025 at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet, at The Forum, in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

In addition to being the lead sponsor of the 2025 Wired4Women Awards, Telkom is sponsoring two award categories:

CIO of the Year – Recognises an exceptional chief information officer who has led her organisation's digital strategy and enabled business success through market-leading tech innovation.

Top Tech Innovator – Recognises an original thinker who has addressed a significant industry or social challenge through technology innovation

Calling all members of SA’s tech community to submit nominations

Help us celebrate female leadership and talent in the tech industry by reviewing the awards criteria and submitting your nominations for exceptional women in SA’s tech industry by close of business on 31 January 2025!

Nominate now!