Telkom hikes prices

Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Consumer and Small Business at Telkom.

Telkom will implement tariff adjustments across its mobile and fixed portfolios, effective 1 April.

In a statement, the company says the price hikes are aimed at supporting ongoing investment in network infrastructure, service quality and customer experience.

According to Telkom, South Africa continues to face economic challenges, including inflationary pressures, rising operational costs and increased demand for reliable connectivity.

It notes that these macroeconomic factors drive up the cost of delivering services, particularly in infrastructure and technology intensive industries, making periodic tariff adjustments necessary to sustain operations while continuing to invest in service quality and innovation.

The tariff adjustments will affect mobile post-paid plans, selected LTE and prepaid offerings, as well as consumer and small to medium business (SMB) fixed voice and broadband portfolios.

From 1 April, monthly subscription costs on post-paid mobile voice plans such as FlexOn and Infinite, as well as LTE data plans, will increase by a blended average of 6.5%, says the telco.

It adds that selected LTE wireless capped plans will see moderate adjustments, with an average increase of 4.5% (ranging between 2.6% and 7.2%), while several uncapped LTE offerings and all Telkom 5G internet plans will remain unchanged.

For prepaid customers, out of bundle voice rates on Telkom More will increase from R1.91 to R1.99 per minute, while Telkom Thola More will move from R0.80 to R0.89 per minute, with all out of bundle data and SMS rates remaining unchanged.

Device instalment fees, all value-added services and all business specific tariffs will not be affected by this adjustment, says Telkom.

It notes that consumer fixed voice tariffs will increase by an average of 10% for legacy products and 6% for current products, while SMB fixed voice will see an average increase of 10% for legacy products and 6% for current products.

Consumer and SMB DSL services will experience an average increase of 10%, while consumer and SMB fibre tariffs will rise by an average of 6%.

“We acknowledge that price increases can be challenging for our customers,” says Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Consumer and Small Business.

“However, these adjustments are necessary to ensure we continue providing reliable, high quality services in an evolving economic landscape. We have worked hard to keep increases measured while maintaining our value driven offerings and protecting key elements such as device instalments, popular uncapped plans and 5G services.”