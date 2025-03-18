Telkom increases broadband, voice prices

Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Consumer.

Telkom has announced tariff adjustments across its consumer and small to medium business (SMB) fixed broadband and voice portfolios.

In a statement, the company says the tariff adjustments are in response to increasing operational costs and external economic pressures.

These adjustments, which come into effect on 1 April, are essential to maintaining Telkom’s commitment to delivering quality service, while remaining competitive in the market, it adds.

It notes that South Africa continues to face economic challenges, including rising inflation, increasing energy costs and a weakened exchange rate, all of which put pressure on businesses across various sectors.

According to Telkom, these macro-economic factors drive up the cost of delivering services, particularly in industries reliant on infrastructure, technology and operational investments.

As a result, it notes, adjusting tariffs becomes necessary to sustain business operations, while ensuring continued investment in service quality and innovation.

The tariff adjustments will affect consumer fixed voice, SMB fixed voice, DSL and fibre services.

Consumer fixed voice tariffs will increase by an average of 12% for legacy products and 6% for current products, while SMB fixed voice will see an average increase of 12% for legacy products, 6% for current products, and 6% for PABX products, says Telkom.

Similarly, it adds, consumer and SMB DSL services will see an average increase of 12%, while consumer and SMB fibre tariffs will rise by an average of 6%.

Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Consumer Business, says: “We acknowledge that price increases can be challenging for our customers.

“However, these adjustments are necessary to ensure we continue providing reliable, high-quality services in an evolving economic landscape. We have worked hard to keep increases to a minimum, while maintaining our value-driven offerings.”