Telkom initiative upskills Limpopo’s Grade 12 pupils

Judy Vilakazi, head of the Telkom Foundation.

The Telkom Foundation has brought Lightbulb Edtech to Grade 12 mathematics learners in Ga-Maake Village in Limpopo, to provide pupils with extra mathematics lessons.

According to a statement, the initiative, which kicked off at the Community Hall on 26 July, is set to benefit as many as 180 mathematics students from seven surrounding schools.

In addition, the Telkom Foundation says it will donate 100 smartphones to enable learners to access the Lightbulb platform, providing mobile learning solutions that enable learners to improve their marks.

The zero-rated online learning portal is a mobile learning management system and service that provides education institutions with the ability to offer customised online support and extra lessons to their students.

It facilitates access to subject matter experts and digital resources, augmenting the learning experience and fostering academic excellence among users.

The portal covers English, Afrikaans, mathematics, natural science, physical science, geography, history and accounting.

“This initiative, led by the Telkom Foundation and supported by Lightbulb Edtech, is poised to accelerate mathematics education in Ga-Maake Village, including a lecture that will emphasise a geometric interpretation approach to learning mathematical concepts,” says Judy Vilakazi, head of the Telkom Foundation.

“This method of education is expected to enhance the quality of mathematics education in the Thabina and Mafarana circuits, benefiting learners and teachers.”

According to the Telkom Foundation, the purpose of the initiative is to provideessential resources, such as devices, scientific calculators and mathematics sets, to Grade 12 learners from previously disadvantaged backgrounds.

It also aims to introduce learners and teachers to future career opportunities that require mathematics knowledge, while helping learners to deepen their understanding of mathematical concepts.

“At Lightbulb Edtech, we believe in the transformative power of education,” says Allan Mushabe, CEO of Lightbulb Edtech. “Through this partnership, we aim to make mathematics education more accessible and engaging, ensuring no learner is left behind.”