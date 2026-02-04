Telkom renews sponsorship of Wired4Women Awards for a third year

Gugu Mthembu, Chief Marketing Officer, Telkom.

Telkom has once again confirmed its role as lead sponsor for the 2026 Wired4Women Awards, an initiative led by ITWeb Brainstorm and the Wired4Women Technology Forum.

Since their launch in 2024, the Wired4Women Awards have promoted a more equitable, diverse and thriving tech ecosystem – strengthening the industry while supporting South Africa’s broader economic growth. From the start, Telkom has been instrumental in establishing and expanding the programme. By shining a spotlight on female leaders, innovators and emerging start-ups, the awards aim to inspire more girls to pursue careers in tech, ultimately helping to close the gender gap in South Africa’s ICT sector.

“Our industry needs more young women choosing tech careers, believing that it is not only possible, but exciting and rewarding,” says Gugu Mthembu, Telkom Chief Marketing Officer. “The Wired4Women Awards show that women can lead, innovate and succeed – and that there is a strong community ready to support them.”

Thanks to Telkom’s support, the Wired4Women Awards programme has become a flagship event on the ICT industry calendar. With 13 award categories, the awards recognise female excellence across a broad spectrum – from top executives, industry trailblazers and mentors to entrepreneurs, innovators, rising stars and students of ICT.

The response in the first two years has been outstanding: hundreds of nominations each year highlight the talent, impact and creativity women bring to the industry.

In addition to being the lead sponsor, the Telkom Group is supporting five key categories:

CIO of the Year – Sponsored by Telkom Consumer and Small Business: Recognising an outstanding chief information officer who has led her organisation’s digital strategy and enabled business success through groundbreaking technology innovation.

“At Telkom, we believe in celebrating leadership, fostering innovation and creating opportunities for those driving meaningful change in technology,” says Mthembu. “By supporting these awards, we recognise the female CIOs and CISOs whose vision and dedication are shaping the future of the ICT sector, as well as the innovators working behind the scenes to make progress possible. This sponsorship also reflects our commitment to empowering emerging talent and the brightest ICT students, who are leading by example and inspiring more women to pursue tech careers, helping to build a more inclusive and thriving industry.”

Call to SA’s ICT community to get involved

The Wired4Women Awards feature an open nomination process inclusive of the entire ICT community and the public, combined with a rigorous, independent judging system. A panel comprising Wired4Women Forum board members, ITWeb editors, past award winners, academics and industry leaders evaluates the candidates, selects the shortlists and interviews all finalists.

Winners will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 16 April 2026 at The Four Seasons Hotel, Westcliff.

“As we are accepting nominations for the third annual Wired4Women Awards, we look forward to uncovering hidden champions, innovators, leaders and rising talent in the South African ICT sector,” says Caryn Berman, Business Development Director at ITWeb Brainstorm and a Wired4Women board member. “The Wired4Women Tech Forum focuses on improving gender balance in tech through mentorship, training and community building. Telkom’s support is vital to achieving this.”

“As a sponsor, we are excited to engage with this new cohort of inspiring female professionals,” Mthembu adds. “By celebrating female excellence, these awards contribute to a more inclusive and equitable industry, helping organisations identify key talent and role models for future generations. Their significance will continue to grow and drive progress, empowerment and diversity.”

Click here to nominate!

Nominations close on 8 February 2026 at 23:59 (SAST).

