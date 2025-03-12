Telkom’s Gugu Mthembu: Celebrating female tech talent and shaping the industry’s future

Following last year’s overwhelming success, Wired4Women Tech Forum is proud to host the second Wired4Women Awards. The winners will be revealed on 3 April 2025 at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet at The Forum, Hyde Park. #wired4women #womenintech #w4w

Telkom continues its support of the Wired4Women Awards 2025 as the lead sponsor, building on its partnership with the Wired4Women tech forum and ITWeb Brainstorm from the previous year. These awards recognise and celebrate women in the South African tech sector and highlight achievements across a wide range of roles, from technology leadership to entrepreneurship and emerging talent.

Gugu Mthembu, Telkom’s Chief Marketing Officer, speaks about the company’s involvement with the awards and Telkom’s broader commitment to innovation, progress and inclusion. “Throughout its existence, Telkom has always championed progress, innovation and inclusion, making sure that we leave no one behind, women included,” says Mthembu.

As a woman in technology leadership, Mthembu emphasises the importance of ongoing efforts to encourage greater female representation in tech. "The actions that we take today will help to change the landscape of the industry tomorrow. So [we are] hoping to see that the demographic of women representation in tech will change over time to mirror the demographic of our society.”

Looking at the calibre of talent and the nominations in the inaugural Wired4Women awards last year, Mthembu says the one that stood out for her was the Top Tech Student of the Year, noting that many of the nominees were already participating in mentorship and tech forums, focusing not just on their studies, but also thinking about the impact that technology makes today and in the future.

Telkom’s CMO Gugu Mthembu shares her thoughts on the significance of the Wired4Women Awards.

The key focus for Telkom this year is the CIO of the Year category and Tech Innovator of the Year category, which Telkom sponsors.

The finalists for the 2025 awards have been selected and the winners will be announced at the Wired4Women gala event on 3 April in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

“Let’s use this platform to both celebrate the incredible women making strides today and ensure initiatives like these receive the recognition and support they deserve,” urges Mthembu.