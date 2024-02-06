Teraco connects to Google Cloud infrastructure in Joburg

Teraco will offer connectivity directly from its Isando-based campus to the Google Cloud Johannesburg region via Google Cloud Interconnect.

This follows Google’s announcement last week of the launch of the Google Cloud region in Johannesburg – its first on the African continent.

Google Cloud Interconnect provides low-latency, high-availability connections that enable enterprises to transfer data using direct physical connections between organisations’ on-premises networks and the Google network.

According to Teraco, connecting directly to cloud providers is made possible via Teraco’s cloud on-ramps, which enable rapid provisioning of services to multiple cloud providers.

It explains that these connections deliver high-performance, secure, and low latency cloud services to enterprises and internet service providers in the region by connecting directly to cloud locations that are geographically closest to them.

Teraco says its Isando-based campus already provides the cloud on-ramps for Amazon Web Services,Huawei, Microsoft Azure, Oracle, and VMWare’s verified cloud providers.

"Our direct connections to the Google Cloudinfrastructure ensure our clients have direct, secure access to the critical IT resources they need for business success. The launch of Google Cloud in Africa is another important milestone in our digital transformation journey,” says Michele McCann, head of platforms at Teraco.