Teraco embarks on wind power union for data centres

Teraco has signed a power purchase agreement for a wind-powered renewable energy project.

Teraco has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with South African-based integrated energy aggregator NOA.

In a statement, the vendor-neutral data centre provider says the PPA paves the way for the supply of wind-powered renewable energy to its data centres.

In addition, Teraco notes the agreement complements its renewable energy programme with wind power, as well as provides both firms with the flexibility to grow renewable energy offtake.

Bryce Allan, head of sustainability at Teraco, says: “The conclusion of this PPA supports our sustainable growth pathway. We appreciate NOA’s unique and collaborative approach in complementing Teraco’s renewable energy supply and look forward to a long partnership as we journey towards our 100% renewable energy goal.”

Karel Cornelissen, CEO of NOA, adds: “By aggregating renewable energy from our fleet of generation facilities and third-party IPPs [independent power producers], we are well positioned to provide tailored and flexible solutions to help companies, like Teraco, reduce their carbon footprint.”

Under the terms of the deal, NOA will wheel renewable energy from various wind projects to Teraco’s facilities. The renewable energy wheeled to Teraco’s facilities will complement Teraco’s solar programme.

The projects will ramp up progressively over time, with the first power anticipated to be wheeled in 2026, says the company.

Last year, Teraco announced it had commenced construction on its 120MW utility-scale solar photovoltaic energy facility in the Free State.

“This is an exciting time for Teraco as we take another significant step towards meeting our 100% renewable energy ambitions and those of our clients,” states CEO Jan Hnizdo.

“We’re looking forward to these new wind generation facilities coming online and adding much-needed new renewable energy production to South Africa’s grid.”