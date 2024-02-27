Test architect team to keep Inspired Testing at forefront of innovation

From left: Test Architects Mathew Zungu, Stephan Coetzee, Mamatla Rantidi and Head of Consulting Jéhan Coetzee.

Inspired Testing, a global force in the software testing industry, is proud to announce the appointment of its new Software Testing Architecture Team. This strategic move underscores Inspired Testing’s commitment to delivering bespoke, efficient and effective testing solutions that exceed the needs of its clients.

The Software Testing Architecture Team is led by CTO Leon Lodewyks and is dedicated to staying ahead of the curve in the dynamic world of software testing.

“We’ve assembled this team to guarantee that Inspired Testing stays abreast of the newest testing trends and technologies,” said Lodewyks. “Our goal is to adapt our services to continuously offer valuable consulting and advisory services to our clients.”

Working closely with Head of Consulting Jéhan Coetzee, the crack team of test architects is actively engaged at a pre-sales level and is tasked with creating tailor-made quality assurance solutions for specific client requirements. This is done by performing quality capability reviews to create strategic blueprints to enhance test maturity and address the identified testing challenges.

The Architecture Team currently consists of the following software testing experts:

Mamatla Rantidi previously worked as a SAP consultant at a major business management consultancy and has a strong test management background. She is currently in the final phases of completing her MBA and holds a rare ISTQB Test Management Certification.

Mathew Zungu holds an MBA and was a senior manager in service management at a global engineering, technology and consulting service provider before moving to Inspired Testing.

Stephan Coetzee has a wealth of experience as a test architect, having served as an Enterprise Test Architect and test automation coach at one of South Africa's largest financial institutions and before joining Inspired Testing.

“We are committed to equipping our test consultants with the latest skills necessary in the constantly evolving technology landscape,” Lodewyks continued. “The Architecture Team also act as mentors and advisors to our test consultants, ensuring that their knowledge and expertise diffuse throughout our teams.”

In today’s dynamic digital landscape where change happens at a lightning pace, Inspired Testing’s expert team of architects enables it to provide high-impact software quality solutions by positioning it at the forefront of innovation.