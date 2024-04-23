The 2024 Japan Prize Award Ceremony Is Held with Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress of Japan in Attendance

The Japan Prize Foundation (President: Hiroshi Komiyama) held an award ceremony on Tuesday, April 16 at the Imperial Hotel Tokyo in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward to confer the Japan Prize on scientists who have made creative and dramatic achievements in the global scientific and technological fields and who have contributed significantly to realizing peace and prosperity for all humanity.

Prof. Sir Brian J. Hoskins (UK) and Prof. John Michael Wallace (USA), the winners in the field of Resources, Energy, the Environment, and Social Infrastructure, and Prof. Ronald M. Evans (USA), the winner in the field of Medical Science and Pharmaceutical Science, were in attendance at the award ceremony, and each field was awarded 100 million Yen together with a certificate and a medal.

Each year, the winners of the Japan prize are recommended by approximately 15,500 prominent scientists and engineers from around the world, and decided by a rigorous examination taking about 1 year. For 2024, The Foundation received 130 nominations for the fields of Resources, Energy, the Environment, and Social Infrastructure, and 198 nominations for the fields of Medical Science and Pharmaceutical Science. This year’s winners were selected from that total of 328 candidates.

The ceremony was attended by about 150 guests, starting with Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress, heads of the three branches of government and other related officials, and representatives from various other elements of society. His Majesty the Emperor delivered remarks, followed by speeches by the three winners, and congratulatory remarks by Hidehisa Otsuji, President of the House of Councilors.

This year's award ceremony can be viewed from the links below.

Japanese Version: https://www.youtube.com/live/9u7k6Al_MlU?si=B8EhDuvEByzFlTKB English Version: https://www.youtube.com/live/FsNvb9V0ODo?si=vAlfPk94QvCq4Iac