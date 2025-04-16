The 2025 Japan Prize Award Ceremony Is Held With Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress of Japan in Attendance

The Japan Prize Foundation (President: Ryozo Nagai) held an award ceremony on Wednesday, April 16 at the New National Theatre, Tokyo in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward to confer the Japan Prize on scientists who have made creative and dramatic achievements in the global scientific and technological fields and who have contributed significantly to realizing peace and prosperity for all humanity.

Russell Dean Dupuis, Ph.D. (USA), the winner in the field of Materials Science and Production, and Carlos M.・Duarte, Ph.D. (Spain), the winner in the field of Biological Production, Ecology/Environment, were in attendance at the award ceremony, and each field was awarded 1 million Yen together with a certificate and a medal.

Each year, the winners of the Japan Prize are recommended by approximately 15,500 prominent scientists and engineers from around the world, and decided by a rigorous examination taking about one year. For 2025, the Foundation received 149 nominations for the field of Materials Science and Production and 72 nominations for the field of Biological Production, Ecology/Environment. This year’s winners were selected from that total of 221 candidates.

The ceremony was attended by about 1,000 guests, starting with Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress, heads of the three branches of government and other related officials, and representatives from various other elements of society. His Majesty the Emperor delivered remarks, followed by speeches by the two winners and congratulatory remarks by Fukushiro Nukaga, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

This year's award ceremony can be viewed from the links below. Japanese Version: https://youtube.com/live/zTknLtGyoBQ English Version: https://youtube.com/live/EnexU3HBJjY