The 2026 Japan Prize Award Ceremony Is Held With Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress of Japan in Attendance

The Japan Prize Foundation (President: Ryozo Nagai) held an award ceremony on Tuesday, April 14, at the New National Theatre, Tokyo in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward to confer the Japan Prize on scientists who have made creative and dramatic achievements in the global scientific and technological fields and who have contributed significantly to realizing peace and prosperity for all humanity.

Cynthia Dwork, Ph.D. (USA), the winner in the field of Electronics, Information, and Communication, and Shizuo Akira, Ph.D. (Japan) and Zhijian “James” Chen, Ph.D. (USA), the winners in the field of Life Science, were in attendance at the award ceremony, and each field was awarded 100 million Yen together with a certificate and a medal.

The winners of the 2026 Japan Prize were recommended by approximately 16,000 prominent scientists and engineers from around the world and decided by a rigorous examination taking about 1 year. The Foundation received 107 nominations for the field of Electronics, Information, and Communication and 185 nominations for the field of Life Science. This year's winners were selected from that total of 292 candidates.

The ceremony was attended by about 600 guests, starting with Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress, heads of the three branches of government and other related officials, and representatives from various other elements of society. His Majesty the Emperor delivered remarks, followed by speeches by the 3 winners and congratulatory remarks by Sekiguchi, President of the House of Councillors.

This year's award ceremony can be viewed from the links below. Japanese Version: https://youtube.com/live/jllrOVOX6jI English Version: https://youtube.com/live/flkjnpPAtok

Profile photos of the Japan Prize winners and photos from the day of the award ceremony will be uploaded to this link. https://www.japanprize.jp/en/press_photo.html

*When publishing these photos, please include a credit that reads "Courtesy of: Japan Prize."