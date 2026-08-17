The 3G switch-off will expose SA’s forgotten backup networks

A backup link is usually noticed only when the primary service fails.

The weakest link in a business network is often not the connection everyone watches. It is the backup link nobody has checked in years.

That risk is about to become harder to ignore. As South Africa’s mobile networks shift away from legacy technologies and towards 4G and 5G, thousands of forgotten failover services may no longer perform as expected.

Across branches, stores, depots, campuses and remote sites, secondary links, cellular routers, old SIMs, APNs, alarm connections and out-of-band management paths are still sitting quietly in cabinets and ceilings.

Many were installed during urgent rollouts, inherited through acquisitions or meant to be temporary before becoming permanent by default.

A backup link is usually noticed only when the primary service fails. By then, it is too late to discover that the router is old, the SIM has not been tested, the service no longer matches the requirement or the network it depends on has changed.

“Resilience is not the existence of a second connection,” says Justin Mackenzie, Managing Director at VO Connect. “It is knowing that the second connection still works, can carry the business load and is supported by a provider that understands the customer environment. A forgotten backup link is not a continuity plan. It is an assumption.”

South Africa’s mobile networks are modernising for good reason. Operators are refarming spectrum, reducing reliance on legacy technologies and moving customers towards 4G and 5G. Modern networks offer better capacity, efficiency and support for the digital services businesses now depend on.

For service providers, resellers and systems integrators, that creates a practical continuity issue. Customers may not know whether a backup link depends on 3G, whether a device is 4G-capable or whether failover has been tested under load. They simply expect the service to work when the primary connection fails.

When a store cannot process transactions, a depot loses stock-system access or a remote site cannot connect to critical tools, the customer does not want a technical explanation about spectrum strategy. They want to know why the network did not hold.

Failover is not a checkbox, a router in a cabinet or a SIM in a device. It is the ability to keep operating when the primary service fails, which means asking harder questions:

Has the backup service been tested recently?

Does it still connect on the expected technology?

Can it carry real operational traffic?

Is the device compatible with the network it now needs to use?

Is the service monitored and supported by a clear escalation path?

The 3G transition is a useful trigger because it forces businesses and providers to inspect parts of the network that may have been forgotten. But the issue is bigger than 3G. Many backup links were designed for emergency connectivity, light traffic or short outages. They were not necessarily designed to support today’s cloud applications, AI-enabled tools, real-time collaboration platforms, payment systems and always-on operational workloads.

The risk is that over time, the estate becomes a patchwork of dependencies nobody fully owns.

For providers, that risk is also an opportunity. Instead of waiting for failure, they can audit estates, identify weak points and modernise backup strategies before those weaknesses become urgent.

For some sites, LTE or 5G will be the right upgrade path. For others, licensed wireless may offer a stronger business-grade alternative where capacity, predictable performance and rapid deployment matter. Some sites may need fibre diversity, SD-WAN to manage multiple paths or satellite as part of the broader design.

The point is not to choose a fashionable technology. It is to understand what the business needs the network to do, then design the access layer accordingly.

That is where many backup plans fall short. They are based on the existence of a secondary connection, not its performance under pressure.

A backup link that cannot carry the workload is not resilience. The solution requires capacity, scalability and visibility.

For large service providers and integrators, reputations are tied to continuity. Customers rarely separate the primary provider, upstream partner, mobile operator, access technology and failover design. They experience one outcome: the service worked, or it did not.

A network design that looks sound on paper can fail because the backup device is underpowered, the signal is weak, the service is contended, the APN is misconfigured, the SIM has not been managed or the site’s traffic profile has changed. These are everyday delivery problems, not edge cases.

The starting point is visibility. Providers should know which customers depend on legacy mobile services, which sites use cellular backup, which devices need replacing and which failover paths have not been properly tested. They should also know where a mobile link is a true operational backup and where it is only suitable for light emergency use.

Visibility should increasingly be supported by automation and AI. Leading providers are moving beyond basic uptime alerts to predictive monitoring, proactive failover testing and continuous performance baselining, helping them detect early signs of degradation before customers feel the impact.

With the right telemetry and automation, a provider can confirm that backup links still work as designed, intervene before a fault becomes an outage and reduce the need for reactive tickets.

Instead of selling backup as an add-on, providers can position resilience as part of the access architecture. They can help customers understand the difference between redundancy on paper and continuity in practice, then combine the right technologies for the right sites, with monitoring, support and escalation built in.

This is where the channel has an advantage. Resellers, ISPs and integrators often understand the customer environment better than any single network operator. They know which branches are critical, which sites are difficult, which systems cannot tolerate downtime and where previous deployments have been painful.

It is also where specialist access partners can add value. VO Connect works with service providers, ISPs and integrators that need to solve difficult access problems without losing control of the customer relationship. In many cases, the requirement is not simply another connection. It is rapid site feasibility, a practical deployment path, licensed wireless where fibre is delayed or unavailable, and backup architecture that can support real business traffic when it is needed most.

As legacy mobile networks evolve, service providers need access partners that can move quickly, solve difficult sites and create practical alternatives when the existing backup layer is no longer good enough. Customers do not buy a technology. They buy confidence that their operations will continue.

The 3G sunset will not break every business network. But it will expose the ones where nobody has looked closely enough.

The most dangerous link may not be the primary service everyone watches. It may be the forgotten backup everyone assumes will work.

For South African businesses, now is the time to ask whether your current provider can show which parts of your connectivity estate still depend on legacy infrastructure, outdated devices or untested failover paths.

For service providers, now is the time to ask the question before the customer does.