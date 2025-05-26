The Africa Deep Tech Foundation launches 2025 challenge: Fuelling innovation in constraint

Africa Deep Tech Challenge 2025,

The Africa Deep Tech Foundation proudly launches the Africa Deep Tech Challenge 2025 powered by Future Africa and, in collaboration with Ilorin Tech Hub, CcHub and IHS, a pan-African call to innovation.

This year’s theme – Resource-Constrained Computing – invites African innovators to transform scarcity into strength. This challenge is designed to surface bold, deep tech solutions built for real-world African contexts, from edge computing tools to power management solutions such as solar off-grid, power as a service or power managed solutions.

We’re excited to collaborate with an expanding network of community partners, including ARM Ambassadors, 3MTT, the Innovation Support Network, Omniverse Africa and Google Developer Groups (GDGs) – all committed to amplifying innovation at the grassroots level.

As featured in episode five of the Africa Deep Tech Community Podcast, Emeka Afigbo and Zak El Fassi explore the genesis of this initiative and how the constraint is a launchpad for world-class problem-solving.

Africa Deep Tech Challenge 2025.

“Constraints are where Africa’s biggest tech opportunities live. Innovation under pressure creates results the rest of the world can learn from.” – Emeka Afigbo, Convener, Africa Deep Tech Foundation

Challenge timeline

May 14: Launch + knowledge sessions

Launch + knowledge sessions July 31: Submission deadline

Submission deadline August 14: Semi-finalists announced

Semi-finalists announced September 13: Live finals

Live finals Oct-Mar: Post-challenge mentorship

“This isn’t just a challenge – it’s a platform to rethink what’s possible and fund ideas the world hasn’t yet imagined.” – Iyin Aboyeji, Co-founder, Future Africa

Winners and finalists receive

Cash grants

Cloud credits

Raspberry Pi kits

Mentorship and opportunity for incubation

Global exposure

Investor access

Applications now open

Unleash your "crazy idea". Build the future under constraint.

Watch the highlight video: Crazy Ideas Welcome: Harnessing Scarcity for Unseen Innovations in Africa #shorts - YouTube

Register now: https://adtc-2025.devpost.com