The African Engineering and Technology Network signs ninth university partner

Carnegie Mellon University Africa announced today that the African Engineering and Technology Network (Afretec) has signed its ninth university partner, Universidade Agostinho Neto. The network, launched in 2022, provides a vehicle for technology-focused universities in Africa to engage in deep collaboration to drive digital growth, create technology development and job growth, and shape policy change.

Afretec Network members span the entire continent and include Carnegie Mellon University Africa (Rwanda), Al Akhawayn University (Morocco), the American University in Cairo (Egypt), Université Cheikh Anta Diop (Senegal), University of Lagos (Nigeria), University of Nairobi (Kenya), University of Rwanda, University of the Witwatersrand (South Africa), and now Universidade Agostinho Neto (Angola).

“We are proud to welcome Agostinho Neto University into the Afretec Network,” said Conrad Tucker, director of CMU-Africa and associate dean for international affairs-Africa. “As a network, we are focused on pan-African digital growth, which means that it is crucial that we collaborate across different languages and cultures on the continent.”

The Afretec Network is focused on goals in three areas:

Producing critical, locally relevant innovations and globally competitive technology talent

Developing a digital knowledge creation ecosystem

Fostering a startup technology culture and ecosystem across Africa

Located in the capital city of Luanda, Agostinho Neto University is Angola’s oldest and largest public higher education institution. The university has a commitment to modernization, academic excellence, and the sustainable development of Angola and Africa. The Portuguese-speaking country of Angola has a young population and a strong demand for engineering, IT, and technology-driven programs. The university has already begun to collaborate with the network and will join partner universities in engaging with stakeholders across the continent to work toward the shared mission of the digital transformation of Africa.