The AI-Based Smart Contract Audit Firm "Bunzz Audit" Has Officially Launched

Bunzz launches "Bunzz Audit," an AI-driven smart contract auditing service offering fast, cost-effective audits with actionable insights for security improvements, scanning contracts from over 100 perspectives using AI and an extensive database.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240408693175/en/

Overcoming the Challenges of Traditional Smart Contract Audits in Blockchain Projects

Blockchain-related projects trade users' assets on-chain, and the smart contracts governing this logic are at risk of being attacked. As a measure, "smart contract audits (Audit)" are conducted, but users of existing major audit firms face the following challenges:

The cost of traditional audit firms is very high (from 10K to 1M of USD).

Emphasis is placed on the "seal of approval" from major audit firms, making the original goal of "improving security" a mere formality.

Engaging an audit firm can delay product launches or token listings due to the time taken for audits.

The accuracy of reports and the cost of communication can be unstable depending on the audit firm's personnel.

As an approach to solve these issues, Bunzz, the smart contract development infrastructure, has researched and developed an AI-based audit service, "Bunzz Audit."

In the open beta version in January this year, we received a lot of positive feedback, and we have now officially launched "Bunzz Audit" as a formal version.

Product page: https://www.bunzz.dev/audit

The Significance of Using AI for Smart Contract Audits

The tasks performed by audit firms can broadly be classified as follows:

For the first task, vulnerabilities in smart contracts are normally checked by humans reviewing the source code. However, due to variations in auditors' knowledge of vulnerability patterns and their detection capabilities, oversights due to human error are a current issue.

In this regard, Bunzz Audit owns a database of previously discovered vulnerability patterns and adopts an auditing method that scans code from over 100 perspectives. This approach allows for comprehensive coverage and accurate, omission-free vulnerability identification, which is physically impossible for humans.

>From the results obtained through research and development, we believe that for detecting vulnerability patterns as in the first task, a database + AI approach is more suitable than a human approach.

Regarding the second task of detecting vulnerabilities specific to a project's logic, this is not addressed by the above approach but rather by professional auditors from the Bunzz Audit team (as an option). Clients can choose between two types of audits: one that only reviews the code and another comprehensive audit that includes both the code and the project-specific logic.

We are currently distributing a promotion code for Bunzz Audit

Currently, we are distributing a 10% discount promotion code for free. Using this code, audits are available for 1,791 USD. The fee remains constant regardless of the amount of source code or the level of vulnerabilities found, allowing for the highest level of ROI in the industry. Please give it a try.

Get your promotion code here: https://www.bunzz.dev/audit

Bunzz Pte Ltd Company Overview

Bunzz is a leading company in Web3×LLM, operating Asia's largest DApps development infrastructure. We develop and provide various Web3 infrastructures and services aimed at realizing "smart contracts as a public good."

Contact Info

Company Name: Bunzz Pte Ltd

Location: 18 Robinson Road, #20-02 18 Robinson, Singapore 048547 Person in charge: Trust Oyafemi

Email: info@bunzz.dev URL: https://www.bunzz.dev/

Shareholders: Arriba Studio, Coincheck Labs, DG Daiwa Ventures, gmjp, East Ventures, GMO AI &Web3, GREE Ventures, Hyperithm, Kotaro Tamura, Kazutaka Mori, mint, SPIRAL VENTURES, 01Booster Capital, Ceres

Our Projects

Smart Contract Hub | A platform for sharing smart contracts (https://www.bunzz.dev/)

DeCipher | "Read me" for All Contracts (https://www.bunzz.dev/decipher)

Bunzz for Enterprise | Providing Tier 1 technical resources to Japanese companies (https://enterprise.bunzz.dev/ja)

Social Links

Bunzz Blog (https://blog.bunzz.dev/)

Twitter(X) (https://twitter.com/BunzzDev)

Discord Community (https://t.co/6hHgssJdvW)

Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/@bunzzdev)

Linkedin (https://www.linkedin.com/company/bunzz/mycompany/)

Luma (https://lu.ma/u/usr-43XY6M0OXaGmrXo)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240408693175/en/