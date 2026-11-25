Bramley Maetsa, IT digital and innovation enablement lead at Sasol.

Enterprises are buying artificial intelligence (AI) to do work that once required years of human expertise: writing code, analysing financials, diagnosing equipment.

The productivity case is real. But it hides a risk that rarely appears in a business case. An organisation can become technologically more intelligent, while becoming institutionally less capable.

That is the AI capability paradox, and the warning signs are already visible. In September 2026, Gartner predicted that by 2029, 30% of employees laid off because AI replaced them will need to be rehired, often at significantly higher cost.

It also forecast that by 2027, three-quarters of organisations that prioritise banking AI productivity gains as cost savings will be overtaken by competitors that reinvest those gains in innovation, modernisation and upskilling.

These are forecasts, not outcomes. But they point to a troubling possibility: the cheapest way to use AI today may become the most expensive way to run a business tomorrow.

Sovereignty you cannot exercise

The debate about AI sovereignty has focused on control: who owns the data , where the models run, who holds the intellectual property. These questions matter. But they miss a more basic condition.

An organisation can host its models on its own infrastructure, own every byte of its data and publish an exemplary AI governance policy. If it no longer has people who can tell when the system is wrong, its autonomy is nominal. Sovereignty over intelligence you cannot challenge is not sovereignty. It is dependency with better paperwork.

The cheapest way to use AI today may become the most expensive way to run a business tomorrow.

Take a mining operation where an AI system recommends maintenance on critical equipment. The model has the manuals, the sensor data and the maintenance history. What it lacks is the engineer who remembers why a particular intervention failed in 2019, or how a machine behaves when the ore body changes.

Some of that knowledge sits in enterprise systems. Much of it sits in people. Automate the work without capturing the reasoning, and you lose knowledge that is slow and costly to rebuild, usually discovered only when something unfamiliar goes wrong.

The disappearing apprenticeship

Most professions run on an informal apprenticeship. Junior analysts learn by building reports and chasing discrepancies. Graduate engineers learn through calculations and documentation. Developers learn by writing and debugging code. That routine work is exactly what AI is increasingly capable of performing.

Automating it cuts today's operating costs but could raise tomorrow's cost of producing experienced professionals. That is a capability liability, and no income statement records it.

AI can also create new opportunities for learning through simulation, personalised coaching and exposure to complex problems. The risk is therefore not automation itself, but automating traditional learning pathways without replacing them. Organisations must deliberately redesign how expertise is built through supervised decision-making, practical experience and exposure to unfamiliar situations.

In South Africa, the stakes are higher. Youth unemployment reached 47.4% among people aged 15–34 in the second quarter of 2026, according to Statistics South Africa. Graduate programmes and entry-level roles provide important routes into the formal economy. If enterprises close those doors without building new ones, they weaken their own pipeline of engineers and technologists, and narrow one of the country's scarce ladders of opportunity.

The question is no longer only how AI will change jobs. It is how anyone will gain the expertise for the jobs that remain.

Not just lost skills: lost judgement

Skills atrophy is the familiar risk: people lose proficiency in tasks they no longer practise. Cognitive dependency is subtler and potentially more dangerous. It sets in when capable people grow used to accepting machine conclusions without examining the assumptions, evidence or reasoning behind them.

The distinction matters because an organisation can keep highly-qualified staff and still lose their capacity for independent judgement. The CVs stay impressive. The challenge function quietly disappears.

Autonomous agents sharpen the problem. An agent that approves transactions within delegated limits, triggers procurement, or schedules maintenance needs a human who can tell when circumstances fall outside the patterns on which it operates.

Oversight that consists of approving recommendations nobody fully understands is not oversight. It is a signature on a decision someone else made.

Spend the dividend, or bank it

Picture two companies that achieve the same efficiency gains from AI. One converts them primarily into headcount reductions. The other strips out unnecessary work and reinvests part of the freed capacity in skills, reliability and new capabilities.

Both report better productivity this year. Five years later, the difference may lie in what each has retained the capacity to do. One may find itself buying back expertise it once possessed. The other may have developed capabilities that competitors cannot easily replicate.

Cost discipline is not the enemy. Some roles will disappear, and enterprises must stay solvent. But for capital-intensive industries such as mining, energy and manufacturing, the productivity dividend could fund better asset reliability, stronger safety and scarce technical skills.

It should be measured by capabilities created, not only costs removed.

A shared mandate

This is not a problem the CIO can solve alone. Deploying AI into a process changes decision rights, career paths and the expertise a role requires. That makes it as much a workforce decision as a technology one.

CIOs, HR leaders and business executives need to decide together what to automate, which capabilities must stay in-house and how people will learn in an AI-enabled operation.

The scorecard has to change too. Adoption rates and hours saved are useful. So are decision quality, succession readiness, knowledge retention and the ability to operate when the AI fails.

A dashboard that shows soaring productivity, while experienced staff leave and graduate intakes shrink, is not reporting the full picture. It may be hiding a liability that surfaces at the worst moment: a new kind of failure, a system outage or a decision nobody left is equipped to make.

The winners will not necessarily be the organisations that deploy the most agents or cut the most roles. They will pair increasingly powerful technology with sustained investment in human expertise and judgement.

The greatest risk is not that AI becomes more intelligent than the people using it. It is that organisations become so dependent on artificial intelligence that they stop developing the human intelligence required to challenge it.