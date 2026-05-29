The case for going boutique

Jatin Maharaj, Director, Anykey Technologies.

Technology providers that try to do everything rarely do any of it well. Across the enterprise technology landscape, a different kind of provider is gaining recognition, one that is smaller, more specialised and built around a very specific set of skills. These boutique providers are not competing on scale. They are competing on depth, and their clients are increasingly choosing them because of it.

As an authorised IBM Gold Partner, Anykey Technologies holds highly skilled, niche expertise across IBM AIX, IBM i, IBM Storage including FlashSystems, Linux and IBM Software Solutions. It consults, designs, configures, supplies, implements and maintains every solution and piece of equipment it provides. Maintaining that status requires meeting IBM's stringent requirements around certifications, skills, proficiencies and sales revenue, and it is a standard Anykey holds itself to consistently. “Most providers will tell you they do everything,” says Jatin Maharaj, Director at Anykey Technologies. “We are focused, we are specialists and our customers know exactly what they are getting.”

Specialist skills

Globally, IT companies have product catalogues running to well over a million-line items. Being able to claim genuine expertise across all of it is not a strategy. Anykey has spent years developing highly experienced skills where few South African technology companies can genuinely compete. That depth supports clients across multiple industries and sectors, with particular strength in financial services and insurance, where system availability carries both regulatory and operational weight. Anykey is currently engaged with more than 20 financial services institutions across South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States. “Specialisation at this level takes years to build. It is not something you can replicate by adding a vendor certification,” says Maharaj. “That investment in skills is ultimately what our customers are buying and why they stay.”

That capability is recognised formally through Anykey’s IBM Gold Partner status, which requires demonstrated technical competence across the platforms the company specialises in. Best practices are built into every engagement and Anykey’s team brings deep platform knowledge alongside years of experience across core business systems and the sectors that depend on them most. “The technical depth in this team is what sets Anykey apart,” adds Maharaj. “These are specialists who have built their entire careers on these platforms.” Spanning technical, sales, operations and administrative functions, the team operates to a shared standard that holds across every engagement, regardless of complexity.

The bottom line

What Anykey does not do is rip and replace client investments. As a boutique reseller, they work to optimise existing infrastructure and ensure full value is extracted before any upgrade conversation begins. Working closely with customers to understand current pain points and challenges, Anykey takes into consideration existing environments, budgets and future growth plans to craft a solution that maximises benefit to the business without a one-size-fits-all approach.This is particularly relevant in the current environment, where IT budgets are under pressure and executives are expected to deliver more with the same resources. Where a refresh is necessary, the path forward is carefully roadmapped against budget realities and future growth requirements, with Anykey working alongside the client to build a business case that speaks to both the board and the bottom line. “Our job is not to sell technology,” says Maharaj. “It is to make sure that every decision we recommend is the right one for that business, at that point in time, with the resources they have available.”

This is also one of the reasons that many of Anykey’s customer relationships stretch back more than 12 years. New relationships typically do not begin with a formal sales process but with a referral and a problem that needs solving, and from that starting point, the relationship deepens and expands as the client’s environment and requirements grow. “We do not walk away once a solution is implemented,” says Maharaj. “We’re boutique, so we become part of the client’s team; we understand their environment and every decision we make is in their best interest.”