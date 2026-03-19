The chip shortage is quietly destabilising your balance sheet

David Buck, General Manager for InnoVent South Africa. (Image: Supplied)

Semiconductor volatility is no longer just a procurement issue, it’s a balance sheet risk. As PC and infrastructure pricing becomes increasingly unpredictable, sudden price increases and shrinking discounts are putting direct pressure on capital allocation strategies.

According to IDC, semiconductor and memory constraints are expected to persist as production capacity remains prioritised for AI systems and hyperscale infrastructure. In this environment, assuming price stability is financially dangerous.

For CFOs, the real exposure is not availability alone. It is the impact of absorbing hardware inflation upfront. Traditional capex-heavy procurement models force organisations to commit significant working capital at the exact moment pricing is least predictable. That decision affects liquidity, debt ratios and return on capital employed.

“However, this is not to discourage investment in new equipment,” says David Buck, General Manager for InnoVent South Africa. “Modern infrastructure remains essential for competitiveness and productivity. The financial question is how that investment is structured.

“Semiconductor volatility is hitting financial models harder than operational ones. When organisations rely on capex structures, they take the full impact of price shocks immediately. That creates avoidable strain on cashflow and capital reserves,” he explains.

Leasing introduces predictability where the market offers none. Instead of funding hardware refreshes from working capital or absorbing sudden supplier increases in a single quarter, leasing allows organisations to lock in structured, forecastable costs over time. Payments become operationally aligned with usage. Cash remains available for strategic initiatives.

Buck says when prices are rising and forecasts keep changing, certainty becomes a financial advantage. “Leasing does not remove market volatility, but it prevents that volatility from distorting your financial planning cycle.”

Alongside structured leasing for new equipment, partnering with a leasing provider that has an in-house refurbishment capability adds tactical financial flexibility. Organisations can access refurbished equipment immediately through flexible rentals when supply delays threaten delivery timelines or when short-term capacity is required. Renting avoids emergency purchases at inflated prices and prevents unplanned capital outlays.

He says renting gives finance teams breathing room. “It allows organisations to respond to operational pressure without compromising financial discipline.”

Together, leasing and renting form a capital protection strategy. Leasing stabilises long-term funding of new assets. Renting mitigates short-term volatility and supply disruption. Both reduce the risk of tying up capital in depreciating technology during periods of price instability.

The semiconductor shortage is exposing a structural weakness in outdated capital allocation models. CFOs who continue to treat hardware procurement as a straightforward capex decision may find themselves absorbing unnecessary financial shocks.

“In a volatile pricing environment, protecting liquidity and predictability must take priority. Structured leasing and strategic renting are not just procurement tools. They are financial safeguards,” he concludes.