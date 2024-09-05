The Cognite Atlas AI™ Definitive Guide to Industrial Agents Launched as the Premiere AI Manual for Industry. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cognite, the globally recognized authority in AI for industry, today announcedthe launch of The Cognite Atlas AI™Definitive Guide to Industrial Agents, a comprehensive manual for companies looking to accelerate the development and scale of AI solutions and reduce time to value.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240904796303/en/

The book explores advancements in AI over the past year and expands on industrial AI agents and the latest technological requirements necessary to make AI work for industry. The Cognite Atlas AI™ Definitive Guide to Industrial Agents offers real-world examples, practical advice, and tools digital leaders can use to implement AI agents that can improve decision-making processes and help their organizations achieve higher productivity, safety, and overall operational efficiency.

“According to a recent ARC Advisory Group Digital Transformation, Sustainability, and Technology survey, AI is the most impactful technology we'll see over the next five years,” said Janice Abel, ARC Advisory Group Principal Technology Analyst. “The Cognite Atlas AI™ Definitive Guide to Industrial Agents is a practical place to start for digital leaders looking to make AI work in complex industrial environments.”

“Cognite Atlas AI enables us to use AI to enhance decision-making and improve efficiency, like with an industrial agent fine-tuned to understand unstructured technical documentation and Aker BP’s equipment hierarchy," said Paula Doyle, Chief Digital Officer at Aker BP. "By implementing the Document Parser AI Agent, we are streamlining our equipment management process, saving thousands of hours of data-punching, and refocusing our experts on business problems that really matter to the short- and long-term success of our operation.”

“Data lakes and copilots are just the beginning. Industrial AI demands more than a one-size-fits-all approach,” said Paul Grenet, Chief Revenue Officer at Cognite. “Cognite Atlas AI unlocks the full potential of generative AI for industry with industrial agents that can accelerate efficiencies and generate tens of millions of dollars in business impact. These agents enable a new wave of intelligent, domain-specific applications that revolutionize how industries operate."

The Cognite Atlas AI™ Definitive Guide to Industrial Agents is the third installment of the Cognite Definitive Guide series, which also includes The Definitive Guide to Generative AI for Industryand The Definitive Guide to Industrial DataOps. The series demystifies industrial digitalization and helps make sense of the journey industrial companies must take to evaluate, adopt, and scale AI solutions across their organizations.

The full digital version of the book is available online for free. Physical copies are available by request. Visit Cognite.ai to learn more.