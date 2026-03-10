The computing factory that defeated the cipher

Dr Jannie Zaaiman, CEO of the South Africa Information and Communication Technology Association.

The wooden huts hidden on a sprawling Victorian mansion's grounds hummed like beehives – a munitions factory crossed with a mad inventor's workshop. The mechanical groan of drums turning in lockstep, the constant whir of fans: this was Bletchley Park, where brilliant young minds in tweed wrestled with cracking state secrets between tea breaks and blackout drills.

They did so in an industrial manner, using electromechanical machines with moving parts to outmanoeuvre an enemy. An enemy that used machines that looked deceptively like typewriters but spat out a constantly shifting cipher with every keystroke. By changing settings daily, they created an entirely new encryption each day – secure, until it wasn't.

Alan Turing was key to cracking this code. Before the war, he'd imagined a “universal machine” in theory, a way to describe computation itself. At Bletchley, where he arrived in 1939, this vision turned into procedures, wiring and noise. Turing – whose brilliance didn't come to light until the 1970s when documents from that era were declassified – could see patterns and transformed mathematical logic into mechanics.

(Watch “The Imitation Game” and you'll understand why, despite being awarded an OBE in 1945, Turing wasn’t really honoured for his coding breaking until decades later; not just because the work was classified, but also because he was criminalised for being homosexual.)

Enigma's trick

What Turing and his fellow codebreakers had to crack was a machine filled with rotors – wired discs that routed electrical signals through shifting substitution paths. With each keystroke, rotors stepped, changing the mapping constantly. A plugboard swapped pairs of letters, multiplying chaos.

Then, as now, humans are the weakest link.

The real challenge was daily reinvention. Operators changed rotor settings, order, starting positions and plugboard pairings. The math becomes seemingly impossible. If you want to crack a four-digit PIN, there are 10 000 possible combinations. Here, there were 158 962 555 217 826 360 000 possible settings. About 159 quintillion doors to try.

A PIN can be cracked with brute force. In Turing's world, there wasn't time for that. Ciphers changed too often and lives were at risk ; Enigma only needed to be unbreakable until tomorrow.

The human element

This consistency gave Bletchley its foothold. Masterminds took educated guesses based on weather reports, which were inevitably about weather and only had so many possible phrases.

This consistency gave Bletchley its foothold. Masterminds took educated guesses based on weather reports, which were inevitably about weather and only had so many possible phrases.

By aligning what they surmised the plaintext to be against a stretch of ciphertext, they could test whether the implied letter relationships made sense under any Enigma configuration. If logic collapsed into contradiction, discard it. If it held, you had a lead.

Codebreaking became something modern: a search through vast space, guided by structure, powered by machinery. And that machinery had to be fast, reliable, scalable and work every single day.

This was Turing's vision. He worked with the team to create filters, ways to shrink the search. One famous technique was Banburismus, a statistical method used in Hut 8 to reduce rotor possibilities before testing on machines.

Turning problem-solving logic into mechanism resulted in the Bombe: an electromechanical engine designed to test Enigma settings at speed, using crib-derived constraints as its steering wheel. It eliminated impossibilities until only candidates remained. Humans finished the job by checking details.

The machine was massive. The film doesn't do it justice. Around 2.1 metres wide, 1.8 metres tall, 0.6 metres deep, weighing a ton, with 36 rotating drums arranged in parallel. Exceptionally loud. False positives were a menace until Gordon Welchman's diagonal board dramatically reduced invalid stops, making the machine fully operational by March 1940, with a second and improved version (Agnus Dei) working by August.

This wasn't a eureka moment but an industrial ramp-up: 211 Bombes deployed, around 2 000 armed forces personnel involved in operating them – 1 676 of them women. Computation as shift work, maintenance, procedure, relentless repetition.

By 1945, 10 000 people worked at what was once a Victorian mansion – a secret city that decoded 2.5 million pieces of German intelligence. That ability was crucial to Allied victory.

The Bombe had proved one thing: computation could be engineered, scaled and aimed. But machines that think in gears and relays have limits. What comes next would think in mathematics.