The connectivity debt trap

Justin Mackenzie, managing director of VO Connect.

In many organisations, connectivity decisions are made in moments of urgency. A new site needs to go live, or a project timeline is under pressure and the customer is waiting.

The priority becomes the speed of getting connected and being operational, which makes sense, on the surface. It solves the immediate problem and keeps the momentum intact.

But over time, I’ve seen how those same decisions can quietly shape something else entirely. You’ve heard of technical debt, right? Well, I would describe this scenario as connectivity debt.

It’s not always obvious when it’s created. In fact, most of the time it looks like progress. A site is live. The network is up. The project moves forward.

But the risk is lurking beneath the surface, waiting to rise up at the most inopportune time.

Connectivity debt is what accumulates when networks are designed around immediate requirements, without fully considering how they will perform as conditions evolve. It’s the gap between what works today and what will be needed tomorrow.

And like any form of debt, it tends to surface later, when the stakes are higher.

Connectivity debt often stems from a mindset that treats the network as a once-off project rather than an evolving capability.

As businesses grow, so does their reliance on connectivity. Systems become more integrated, users more distributed and expectations around uptime more demanding. What was once a straightforward connection becomes a critical dependency.

This is when earlier decisions begin to show their impact.

A network designed for a single path may struggle to adapt when that path is disrupted. A solution that met initial requirements may not scale cleanly as demand increases. A deployment that prioritised speed may lack the flexibility to respond when conditions change.

None of these issues are immediate. They emerge over time.

This is also where the financial reality of connectivity debt starts to take shape.

Addressing earlier design decisions is rarely a simple adjustment. In many cases, it requires meaningful once-off investment to rework the network into something more resilient. That can mean replacing existing access solutions, introducing new infrastructure, or redesigning how sites are connected altogether.

For customers, it can feel like paying twice. Once to get connected, and again to get it right.

In practice, it’s less about correcting a mistake and more about aligning the network to where the business has evolved. What was sufficient at the time of installation often isn’t sufficient under current demands. But the transition is rarely seamless. It introduces additional cost, operational disruption and the need to make changes under pressure rather than by design.

In the South African context, this is particularly relevant. Infrastructure is expanding and improving, but variability remains part of the landscape. Fibre deployments can be delayed, access constraints still exist and broader network events can introduce unexpected pressure.

In that kind of environment, resilience is not a luxury. It is part of responsible design.

Connectivity debt often stems from a mindset that treats the network as a once-off project rather than an evolving capability. The focus is on getting connected, rather than staying connected under changing conditions. It ignores the fact that connectivity does not stand still.

Traffic grows. Applications become more latency-sensitive and business operations become more dependent on real-time access. The network needs to keep up with all of it.

Avoiding connectivity debt is not about over-engineering or unnecessary complexity. It is about making deliberate decisions at the outset. Understanding where risk sits in the network and how it will be managed over time.

This is where architectural thinking becomes important.

Different access technologies bring different strengths. Fibre provides capacity and stability where it is available. Licensed wireless offers speed of deployment and independence from physical constraints. Used together, they create a more adaptable and resilient foundation.

The objective is not redundancy for its own sake. It is continuity.

Equally important is the role of the partner behind the network. Technology alone does not resolve complexity. Experience, responsiveness and accountability play a significant role in how effectively a network performs over time.

When conditions shift, and they always do, the ability to adapt becomes critical.

The organisations that manage this well tend to approach connectivity differently. They think beyond the initial deployment. They plan for change, not just for installation. They recognise that the true test of a network is not how quickly it is delivered, but how consistently it performs over time.

Connectivity debt is rarely the result of a single decision. It is the accumulation of small compromises made under pressure.

Individually, they seem reasonable. Collectively, they shape the resilience of the network.

By the time the impact becomes visible, the cost is no longer theoretical. It is operational, and often, it affects more than just the network. It affects the business.

As we move further into a more digitally dependent environment, the question is not simply how quickly you can get connected. It is how well your network is positioned to support you over time.

Because the decisions made at the start have a way of showing up later.