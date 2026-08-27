The de-escalation effect: How Motorola Solutions body cameras help enhance personnel, patient safety at Dortmund Hospital

Motorola Solutions' V200 body camera at Klinikum Dortmund.

Recent years have seen a growth in verbal aggression and physical assaults against healthcare workers across Europe and in Germany. According to a report titled Violence Against Clinic Personnel, conducted by the German Hospital Institute, nearly three-quarters of hospital representatives reported an increase in physical or verbal assaults against staff over the past five years – with 20% citing a significant rise and 53% noting a moderate increase.

Klinikum Dortmund has responded to this trend by becoming the first hospital in Germany to equip its emergency department staff with V200 body cameras and the VideoManager software solution from Motorola Solutions. Following initial positive results, the pilot project is now being extended.

Proven success

During the initial pilot, hospital personnel recorded over 200 instances where visible V200 body cameras and verbal warnings successfully defused aggressive behaviour before physical security intervention was needed. Staff took note of the body camera’s impact, with the pilot project seeing a voluntary wear rate of over 90% among emergency reception staff.

Michael Kötzing, labour director and managing director at Klinikum Dortmund, said: “Healthcare staff frequently face verbal abuse driven by extended wait times and emotional distress. The experiences of recent months confirm our approach. The visible presence of body cameras alone has a de-escalating effect in many situations, and at the same time, our employees are reporting an enhanced sense of safety.”

An integrated approach to hospital security

Based on these positive results, the hospital is continuing the project and evaluating whether to expand the use of body cameras to other high-demand departments. Currently, the cameras are primarily used in the reception areas of the emergency departments at the Mitte and North hospital centres, as well as in the emergency units of the Children’s Hospital and Pediatric Surgery. The devices form part of a comprehensive security approach that includes 24/7 security personnel, access control systems and de-escalation training for employees. The hospital’s innovative approach is already serving as a benchmark for other hospitals looking to enhance safety and security for their staff and patients.

Nardo Swart, MSSSI vice-president EMEA Channel Sales, Motorola Solutions, said: "Medical teams must be able to focus on urgent care without fearing for their personal safety. By extending proven video technology into clinical environments, Motorola Solutions helps to create safer workplaces for healthcare workers.”

Privacy-first technology

In a healthcare setting, privacy is paramount. Designed for sensitive environments, the V200 body cameras feature an LED status light that signals whenever recording is active.

To safeguard patient privacy and comply with the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) mandates, the technology incorporates strict operational safeguards:

Cameras must be actively turned on by the user.

The devices remain powered off during confidential medical consultations and routine treatments.

Recorded video footage is encrypted and managed via Motorola Solutions VideoManager software that is fully integrated into the hospital's IT infrastructure.

Access to footage is strictly restricted to authorised personnel only and is automatically deleted after a defined retention period unless flagged for law enforcement investigations following a formal incident report.

Learn more

Visit the Motorola Solutions' website to learn more about the Motorola Solutions’ video security ecosystem for healthcare, or visit our Motorola Solutions newsroom for more details. Contact susanne.stier@motorolasolutions.com with questions.