The digital trust paradox: How to balance personalisation with data protection

How do companies handle their customers' personal data?

Cloud services and artificial intelligence have already become the foundation for modern businesses. But now we are stepping into the new era of hyper-personalisation and increased pressure on data security.

Clients are awaiting companies that will meticulously “know” and “understand” their behaviour and habits, providing them with the upper-class customer experience with the right items and services at the right time in the right place. Therefore, there is concern about how much companies know about us and how they handle this data.

In an environment where every digital trace can be tracked, analysed and monetised, personalisation and data protection become two sides of the same coin.

Companies wishing to remain relevant need to do both – offer intelligent and user-friendly services while building confidence that customer data is not being misused.

Technology evolves, and it’s not just about recommendation systems like "buyers who buy X also rated Y", but also about predictive models that can predict what the customer is likely to want based on demographics, behaviour, location and even weather or local events. This shift changes the whole approach to consumer engagement. Companies no longer run campaigns but develop dynamic, personalised interactions throughout the purchase cycle.

However, successful personalisation does not happen by itself: it requires correct data, quality algorithms and the ability to filter out the right information from the sea of noise. Otherwise, you risk not only getting untargeted offers, but also suffering reputational losses. The famous case where an American chain of shops sent a girl an advertisement about pregnancy even before her own family knew about it remains a warning.

Whoever protects the data wins the client.

But along with relevance and convenience, a new serious factor quickly comes to the fore: security. The growing volume of data attracts intruders, and the development of quantum technologies calls into question the efficiency of traditional encryption.

By 2029, most existing security techniques may be out of date. So companies should prepare for completely new threats – not only technologically, but also strategically.

Today, data leakage is not just an IT problem but also a potential collapse of customer trust, interference with public infrastructure or a threat to the entire brand.

The fact that some sensitive data may already be on the darknet is also alarming, and the public is losing faith in the ability to truly protect confidential information.

The breach of trust changes the relationship between companies and their customers. Consumers are beginning to view data protection as a competitive advantage, just as product quality was once considered.

A responsible approach to personalisation should become the norm, not the exception. Simply 'complying with GDPR' is not enough. Companies should actively explain how they collect data, why, what it is used for and how they protect it.

Above all, they need to accept ethics and transparency as an integral part of their strategy, not a legal requirement. Those that can do so will be better prepared not only for tightening the rules but also for rising customer expectations.

The future is for those who combine AI with responsibility.

The coming years will be crucial in many ways. After a period of technological chaos and geopolitical instability, cautious optimism is in the air. Artificial intelligence, cloud technologies and new analytical tools provide companies with unprecedented opportunities for growth and efficiency.

But they also raise new questions: where is the boundary between automation and human judgment? When does personalisation become excessive? How can we ensure that innovation actually serves people, not threatens them?

The answers to these questions will determine who will become the technology leader and who will remain a passive observer. But one thing is certain: without trust, security and a responsible approach, business in the digital age cannot move forward.