The document security gap hiding in everyday workflows

Ian Dury, Business Support Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

Ahead of Cyber Security Month, Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa urges organisations to look beyond their networks and examine how sensitive information is captured, shared, approved and stored.

A confidential document can pass through several hands and systems before a decision is made. It may arrive by e-mail, be printed for review, sent to another team for approval and saved in a shared folder. Each step may feel routine, yet each creates important questions: who can access the information, where is the current version, and is there a record of what happened to it?

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa is encouraging organisations to include these everyday document processes in their security reviews. Protecting information depends not only where it is stored, but also on how people handle it throughout its working life, from first receipt to final storage.

“Many organisations have security policies, but the real test is what happens when a sensitive document needs to move quickly between people,” says Ian Dury, Business Support Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

“If access, approvals and record-keeping rely on someone remembering the right steps every time, gaps can develop. A well-designed workflow makes those steps part of the process.”

Where routine work creates exposure

Consider an employee record, customer form or supplier contract awaiting approval. When people forward copies manually, save them in different locations or print them for signatures, it can become harder to identify the current version and track who has accessed it. An approval sitting in an inbox may also delay the work it supports.

Workflow automation can help address both issues. Documents can be captured into a managed system, routed to the appropriate person and moved through defined approval steps. Access can be controlled according to a person’s role, while an audit trail can record relevant actions along the way. The aim is to make the process easier to complete correctly and easier to account for afterwards.

This is particularly relevant for South African organisations handling personal information. A well-designed workflow can help staff apply the organisation’s information-handling rules more consistently in daily practice. Automation can support that discipline, although organisations must still determine what information they collect, who needs access to it and how long it should be retained.

Four questions to ask before automating

Kyocera suggests starting with a document-heavy process that staff use regularly, such as onboarding, invoice approval or contract review, and asking:

Where does the document enter the organisation? Identify every point at which information is received, scanned or captured. Who needs to see or approve it? Give people access appropriate to their role and minimise unnecessary hand-offs. What happens if a step is missed? Make the next action and its owner clear, with a way to follow up on stalled approvals. Can the organisation account for the document later? Check that the final version, its location and the history of relevant actions can be found.

“Start with one process and follow a real document through it. That will show where people lose time and where information may be exposed. Those are the points to address when improving the workflow,” Dury adds.

Cyber Security Month provides an opportunity to look beyond the obvious security controls and consider what happens to information during ordinary work. Clearer document workflows can help organisations reduce manual delays while applying more consistent controls to sensitive information.