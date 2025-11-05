The Earthshot Prize and 500 Global Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Climate Innovation in Emerging Markets

500 Global, one of the world’s most active venture capital firms and The Earthshot Prize, the world’s most prestigious and impactful environmental award, are announcing today a new strategic partnership to accelerate climate innovation in Emerging Markets, as climate finance is more relevant than ever before.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251104586243/en/

500 Global intends to develop and implement an investment strategy designed to de-risk early-stage investments, unlocking private capital for a pipeline of high-impact climate solutions ready for growth, targeting H1 of 2026. Alongside its own pipeline, 500 Global will leverage The Earthshot Prize’s portfolio of climate solutions, drawn from five years of Prize nominations – 40% of which are based in the Global South – to create new opportunities to scale innovations.

Emerging Markets face 75% of global climate risk but receive only 15% of the capital to confront climate challenges. Through their partnership, 500 Global and The Earthshot Prize intend to address this imbalance and accelerate inclusive growth by supporting community-driven, future-focused initiatives that traditional funding often overlooks.

Thematically focused on the intersection of climate impact and commercial viability, they will prioritise supporting:

500 Global has invested in 140+ companies focused on sustainable innovation across 27 countries including Mexico, Egypt, India and Indonesia, as well as 2024 Earthshot Prize finalist, MYCL. MYCL used the funding to establish a raw material hub in Indonesia to empower smallholder farmers and transform agricultural waste into value-added products to be scaled across Indonesia.

Building on this momentum, 500 Global and The Earthshot Prize will work together to channel risk capital to innovators, helping them overcome barriers to scale. The blended finance strategy will attract support from Development Finance Institutions, foundations, philanthropies, and private investors.

Alongside this – as part of a global hub strategy that has seen 500 Global establish innovation hubs across Emerging Markets – 500 Global’s next destination will be Rio de Janeiro, to deepen its presence in Latin America and create a new wave of climate innovation.

Dr Alaa Murabit, Managing Partner, Sustainable Growth, 500 Global, said: “For too long, communities across the Global South have carried the greatest climate burden while receiving the least climate capital, training, and support. Our partnership is about shifting that dynamic – amplifying local leadership, supporting community-driven solutions, and ensuring that the entrepreneurs closest to the challenge are equally close to the opportunity.

“With 500 Global’s deep emerging-market expertise and The Earthshot Prize’s global platform, we’re bridging inspiration and investment, moving from promise to practice, and actioning the collective need to redefine and align the climate ecosystem to accelerate solutions that deliver for both people and planet.”

Jason Knauf, CEO, The Earthshot Prize, commented: “Access to capital, training, and support is one of the biggest barriers our Finalists and portfolio projects face when trying to scale their impact operationally and across geographies. It is for this reason that 500 Global, The Earthshot Prize, and its partners are building a powerful platform for climate innovation, training, and investment, reshaping how climate capital flows and accelerating solutions that protect people and the planet while delivering real-economy impact.

“The Earthshot Prize community is an unprecedented network of organisations, corporates, philanthropists, and leaders working together. In 2025 – the halfway point in the Earthshot decade – we are excited to see support go where the climate crisis is most urgent, and where the innovation gap is widest.”

Innovative investment and support strategies have a crucial role to play in tackling the climate crisis, and 2025’s cohort of The Earthshot Prize Finalists – selected from nearly 2,500 nominees – includes:

Re.green (Protect and Restore Nature category): Brazil’s largest forest restoration platform for the Atlantic Forest, home to 150 million people - pioneering cutting-edge technology and finance that turns degraded land into thriving ecosystems, creating carbon sinks, restoring biodiversity, and generating sustainable livelihoods.

Brazil’s largest forest restoration platform for the Atlantic Forest, home to 150 million people - pioneering cutting-edge technology and finance that turns degraded land into thriving ecosystems, creating carbon sinks, restoring biodiversity, and generating sustainable livelihoods. ATRenew (Build a Waste-Free World category): China’s leading circular economy platform giving new life to millions of electronic devices each year - scaling reuse, reducing e-waste, and building a blueprint for zero-waste cities.

China’s leading circular economy platform giving new life to millions of electronic devices each year - scaling reuse, reducing e-waste, and building a blueprint for zero-waste cities. Matter. (Revive Our Oceans category): A UK company whose simple filters captures microplastics from washing machines and textiles factories before they reach our oceans - helping turn the tide on invisible pollution through cutting-edge filtration technology.

To find out more about this year’s Earthshot Prize Finalists, please visit the website. To learn more about 500 Global’s Sustainable Growth practice, please visit the website.