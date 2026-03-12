The end of point-in-time security

Validating security once or twice a year no longer reflects operational reality. (Image: Blue Turtle)

For years, I’ve watched organisations operate on a familiar security rhythm. A penetration test once or twice a year, a monthly vulnerability scan, an audit ahead of compliance deadlines, a report produced, findings prioritised, remediation plans agreed – and leadership takes comfort that the environment has been tested.

I’m not dismissing the value of these exercises. I’m questioning the assumption behind them, because the threat doesn’t pause while we follow a calendar.

What do we know? Modern enterprises evolve continuously, cloud workloads scale up and down, new SaaS platforms are onboarded, infrastructure is reconfigured to support new business models, and identities are created, granted privileges and often forgotten. It’s a world where validating security once or twice a year no longer reflects operational reality, but a legacy mindset.

From vulnerability management to attack path visibility

In my experience, traditional testing approaches tend to examine vulnerabilities one at a time, whether through scanners that flag missing patches, reports that catalogue configuration weaknesses or red team engagements conducted within a specific timeframe. What they do not always reveal is how those weaknesses link together to create a realistic path to compromise.

An attacker doesn’t typically exploit one vulnerability in isolation. They combine misconfigurations, weak credentials, exposed services and policy gaps, progressing laterally through environments, escalating privileges and pivoting across on-premises and cloud systems as they go. In many cases, there is no dramatic breach moment. With compromised credentials, they are able to log in as legitimate users.

The distinction between knowing that vulnerabilities exist and understanding how they combine into an end-to-end attack path is profound. A list of theoretical risks may satisfy a technical requirement, but it doesn’t illustrate how an attacker could realistically reach sensitive data or disrupt operations.

The limitations of compliance-driven assurance

Audit readiness and regulatory compliance are essential. I am not questioning that. What concerns me is that compliance captures a moment, not a trajectory, freezing the environment on the day it’s assessed, while the business continues to move.

But this can change within weeks. A new integration goes live to support growth, a firewall rule is relaxed for a commercial reason, temporary elevated access lingers longer than intended or a cloud storage setting is changed with unintended consequences. None of these changes is dramatic in isolation, but collectively they alter the security posture far more quickly than most audit cycles acknowledge.

Security posture drifts continuously, even in well-governed environments. When validation occurs infrequently, leadership can be left with a false sense of confidence, believing that controls remain effective simply because they were once tested.

Continuous validation as a strategic capability

Continuous security validation moves testing from a periodic exercise to something embedded in day-to-day operations. Rather than waiting for a scheduled engagement, organisations can simulate attacker behaviour as change occurs across internal networks, external attack surfaces, cloud platforms and identity systems. Validation becomes part of how the business runs, not something that happens once or twice a year.

This shift towards autonomous, attacker-led validation is already taking shape in platforms such as NodeZero, which simulate real-world attack paths continuously rather than relying on periodic assessments.

Discovery alone is not enough. Remediation only reduces risk if it genuinely closes the exploit path, and that must be proven. When teams can re-test and confirm that weaknesses are no longer exploitable, security moves from reactive patching to demonstrable risk reduction.

Validating the effectiveness of existing investments

Most enterprises have already invested substantially in security technologies, from firewalls and endpoint protection to SIEM platforms, identity solutions and vulnerability management tools, on the assumption that these layers collectively reduce risk. What is often missing, however, is systematic validation of how those controls perform together under realistic attack conditions.

A control may function exactly as designed in isolation and still allow an attacker to pivot through credential abuse or configuration gaps once it’s placed in a broader attack chain. Continuous adversary emulation addresses that blind spot by acting as a validation layer across the existing stack, testing whether defensive controls and configurations genuinely interrupt real-world attack paths.

For executive leadership, this shifts the conversation. Rather than reporting on tool deployments or policy updates, security leaders can demonstrate reduced attack paths, validated remediations and measurable improvements in resilience over time.

Embracing an assume breach mindset

Adopting an assume breach mindset is not defeatist; it reflects a more mature understanding of risk. In complex, hybrid environments, it’s prudent to recognise that prevention alone cannot guarantee safety.

When organisations examine their environment from the perspective of an attacker who has already gained an initial foothold, they begin to see which weaknesses would genuinely enable escalation or data compromise. Weak credentials, inadequate segmentation, excessive privileges and cloud misconfigurations appear not as isolated technical issues, but as enablers of business impact.

This lens becomes even more important where identity spans multiple domains and cloud platforms, because attack paths rarely respect those boundaries. If risk traverses them so easily, validation must as well.

Aligning assurance with the pace of the business

The modern enterprise operates in real-time, adjusting constantly to market pressure, customer expectations and technological change, yet security assurance often remains tied to testing cycles designed for a more static era. Point-in-time validation made sense when infrastructure changed slowly. Today’s environments are fluid, distributed and identity-driven, and attackers are quick to exploit that pace and complexity.

Continuous validation does not eliminate risk, but it does provide clarity grounded in evidence. It reveals how weaknesses connect, confirms that remediation genuinely closes exploit paths and ensures assurance reflects the organisation as it exists now, not as it did months ago. If the business moves in real-time, security validation must move with it.

