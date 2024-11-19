The four critical components for evaluating software development partners

Steve Randles is Chief Operating Officer of Khanyisa Real Systems (KRS). (Image: Supplied)

Hyper-connectedness and the combination of fast-developing web technologies with artificial intelligence (AI) are changing how organisations function.

The global hyperconnectivity market is anticipated to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% from 2025-2030 due to the rise in smart cities, workplaces and homes.

However, many companies are still undervaluing the strategic role that software procurement and partnerships have in ensuring any technology investment is a success. Also, in ensuring that the business invests in the right technology on time. IT decision-makers often maintain the status quo when existing systems appear functional, overlooking critical aspects of software strategy and development partner selection. This approach can prove costly in the long run, particularly with regards to risk.

Companies wanting to benefit from technology without leaping into hype or losing ground to invaluable solutions should partner with companies that understand the potential, and the applications, of emergent technologies. However, choosing the right partner is often as challenging as finding the right technology – how do you know if the service provider you choose is going to help you fulfil your strategic goals over the long and the short term?

The answer lies in examining four essential components:

1. Technical prowess, costs and security

When selecting a development partner, their technical capabilities should be your first stop. Request detailed case studies and portfolios demonstrating their industry-specific experience. This documentation provides crucial insights into their work quality and requirements-gathering processes.

Conduct thorough due diligence on their professional track record, technical strengths and limitations, cultural fit with your organisation and commitment to continuous learning and skills development.

System architecture and infrastructure choices will vary by project requirements, whether cloud-based solutions like Azure or on-premises servers. Understanding associated costs and maintenance responsibilities is crucial, so implement detailed cost scoping to prevent budget overruns and ensure you are protected as your projects evolve.

In today's threat landscape, security cannot be an afterthought, so verify their adherence to security frameworks like OWASP (development focused security) and their implementation of monitoring tools for performance tracking and system integrity maintenance.

2. Project management

Clear project management structures are vital. Determine whether your software partner will assign a dedicated project manager or work with your internal team. While start-ups might benefit from hands-on collaboration, established enterprises typically require more structured communication protocols.

Consider their project management methodology, whether agile, waterfall or hybrid approaches, along with quality assurance processes, test-driven development practices and user acceptance testing protocols.

An agile approach is often the most effective and it encourages seamless integration of development team feedback. Just make sure you always have clarity on how changes impact timelines and budgets.

3. Sustainability and support

The size and expertise of your chosen partner significantly impacts project outcomes. While independent developers might offer competitive rates, they may lack the comprehensive experience needed for enterprise-level delivery. Conversely, larger firms might introduce unnecessary bureaucracy causing inflated costs. Pick your partner based on your specific requirements and expectations, and that have a track record in delivering solutions in similar markets to your own.

You want a partner with long-standing client relationships, robust service level agreements and comprehensive backup and disaster recovery protocols. This way, you’re investing in a relationship that will support you as your investment grows and change with your business.

4. Legal protection and project ownership

Intellectual property rights must be considered when embarking on a project, especially if your data must align with sovereignty requirements or compliance mandates. Many organisations mistakenly assume automatic ownership of developed software, but if you don’t have explicit contractual agreements, IP protection may be compromised.

You need to invest in essential legal considerations that address clear IP ownership terms, professional contracts from project inception, non-disclosure agreements for sensitive projects and compliance with data protection regulations (POPIA, GDPR).

Conclusion

As technology continues to advance, maintaining outdated software partnerships can expose your organisation to unnecessary risks. When you take these four points into consideration throughout your planning, you are establishing a structured approach to evaluating potential development partners and ensuring alignment with both current needs and future scalability requirements.

Media bio of Steve Randles

Steve Randles is Chief Operating Officer of Khanyisa Real Systems (KRS), a Cape Town-based software development company that has been operating for more than three decades. He has a wealth of experience and is an expert in building and delivering software solutions across all industries.

Randles has worked in the software industry for over 27 years, beginning as a programmer focused on Delphi. He wrote large retail systems and went on to become the Projects Director and head of business operations for KRS Software. He loves to be creative in building software solutions that look great.