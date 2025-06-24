The future is application centric

Justin Berman, regional sales engineer at AlgoSec. (Image: Supplied)

Network security used to be a backroom function. It was technical, slow-moving and largely isolated from business strategy. But as enterprises adapt to hybrid environments, distributed teams and relentless digital transformation, that model is being left behind.

“In the past, security teams were deeply technical and risk averse. They didn’t speak the language of business,” explains Justin Berman, regional sales engineer at AlgoSec. “Today, they have to. Without the right governance, risk and compliance in place, businesses can’t move forward. Security is now a business enabler.”

That shift is accelerating demand for intelligent automation and visibility, specifically the kind that helps stakeholders understand and act fast. Brought to the South African market through Solid8, AlgoSec’s AppViz and ACE modules are designed with this in mind, providing visibility across both traditional and cloud environments, coupled with intelligent remediation.

Built for velocity

For Berman, the focus on applications is fundamental. “Application-centric visibility is a future-facing approach,” he says. “It’s not how security was traditionally done, but it’s what the business needs now.” Executives aren’t looking for firewall rule reviews. They want to know if their new server can backup correctly, or if a web application has the right access from the moment it’s deployed.

AppViz answers those questions. It ties policies directly to applications and flags misconfigurations before they become risks. It also doesn’t stop at reporting, as it allows users to resolve issues automatically, routing changes through the correct GRC processes.

“It’s speeding things up and tightening posture at the same time,” adds Berman. That matters, because speed is now critical. “In the past, making a change to firewall rules could take days or even weeks,” he continues. “Now a developer expects access within minutes. Delays are no longer acceptable.”

AppViz reduces that lag by replacing manual tasks with workflows that are both secure and auditable. AppViz also helps bridge the communication gap between engineering and the business. According to Berman, this is particularly important in siloed organisations where different teams, regions or divisions have disconnected toolsets and priorities. “Application visibility helps unify that view. It gives every stakeholder, from project managers to CROs, a way to see and understand what’s happening.”

Cloud clarity

While AppViz maps applications across the entire infrastructure, ACE focuses on the cloud. And that, Berman says, is where the greatest uncertainty still lies. “Cloud remains an anomaly for many companies. The expertise is scarce and expensive. Internal teams lack visibility and outsourcing adds complexity.” ACE connects to multiple cloud estates across business units and gives granular insight into access, risk and compliance. It transforms raw data into usable information, aligned to business needs.

“Think of a bank preparing to launch a new platform,” says Berman. “With ACE, they can validate whether the environment meets all the necessary compliance and security requirements before going live.” The module’s speed is also a differentiator. “We’ve seen ACE deliver measurable value in hours,” he says. One client, prompted by an audit requirement, deployed ACE and had the insights they needed within a single business day. That kind of responsiveness not only helps satisfy regulators; it also reduces pressure on overworked security teams. AppViz and ACE aren’t standalone products. They’re part of AlgoSec’s layered platform.

“They’re modules that work best together,” says Berman. “AppViz adds meaning to ACE’s cloud visibility, and vice versa. Combined, they provide full-stack awareness from policy to application, and from on-premises to cloud.”

As more organisations embrace automation and consolidate their security toolsets, Berman sees appetite for this integrated approach growing. “We’re moving away from manual processes and reactive fixes. The future is proactive, application-first and automated. That’s what AlgoSec is building for.” Visibility is still essential, but it must be actionable. AppViz and ACE are helping enterprises move beyond alerts and reports into real, secure progress.