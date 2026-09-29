The future of technology in SA shouldn’t be one-size-fits-all

Teko Mojaki, Managing Director, Spinnaker Support South Africa.

There is a contradiction at the heart of enterprise technology today. Businesses are expected to be more agile and disciplined with capital, yet many still operate within support models and technology timelines largely determined by their software vendors. I believe South African enterprises are ready to challenge that model. CIOs are no longer simply technology custodians; they are making decisions that affect growth, risk, capital allocation and business continuity. Enterprise software support can no longer be treated as a routine IT expense. It is a strategic decision.

Vendor urgency is not business urgency

A vendor's roadmap does not automatically have to become the customer's roadmap. SAP's 2027 ECC maintenance deadline is a useful example. For some organisations, moving to S/4HANA now may be the right decision. For others, the timing, cost, complexity and business case may point elsewhere. The important question is not simply, “When does the vendor want us to move?” It is “When is the right time for our business?” Third-party support gives organisations another option: continue supporting critical systems while creating the time and flexibility to make a considered modernisation decision. That is not avoiding change. It is making sure change happens for the right reasons.

This is also a boardroom conversation

Support costs, migration programmes and technology investment all have financial consequences. CFOs and CIOs should be asking whether existing support models provide the flexibility and value the business needs, and whether capital could be better directed towards priorities such as cyber security, AI, data or digital transformation. This is where third-party support becomes more than a cost conversation. It becomes a conversation about choice.

Trusted globally. Proven locally

Global experience matters, but local context matters just as much. South African enterprises operate within their own economic, commercial and skills realities. Spinnaker Support's Johannesburg operation, established in partnership with African Rainbow Capital, brings Spinnaker Support's global enterprise support capability closer to those realities. That is what 'Trusted globally. Proven locally.' means to me. Global credibility gives us the experience to support complex environments, while local presence gives us the responsibility to understand the organisations we serve.

VIDEO: Teko Mojaki on the South African opportunity

In this video, I share why I believe South African enterprises are ready for a different conversation about third-party support and what Spinnaker Support's local presence means for the market.

The choice should belong to the business

Modernisation matters, but modernisation should be driven by business priorities, not simply vendor timelines. South African enterprises deserve the freedom to decide when to move, where to invest and what technology strategy makes sense for them.

The vendor owns the platform. The business should own the roadmap.