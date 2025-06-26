The great migration starts here

Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro.

With Windows 10 support ending on 14 October 2025, Windows 11 Pro is set to become the standard for modern business environments. After this date, devices running Windows 10 will no longer receive security updates, increasing vulnerability to cyber threats and operational risks. While the upgrade to Windows 11 Pro is free for eligible Windows 10 devices, compatible hardware is required to take full advantage of its improved security, performance and productivity features.

Depending on individual circumstances such as budget, timeline, existing IT infrastructure and user readiness, businesses must strike a balance between stabilising current operations and adopting smarter, AI-powered workflows. Other important factors include compliance requirements, security priorities and workforce skills.

Regardless of your organisation’s specific focus or stage in digital transformation, there is a clear and flexible upgrade path designed to meet your unique needs and help you maximise the benefits of Windows 11 Pro.

Windows 11 Pro PCs

These devices provide a dependable upgrade path, featuring modern, built-in security tools such as Windows Hello, BitLocker encryption and hardware protections like TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module). They deliver improved performance and manageability over older hardware, making them ideal for teams that require reliable, business-ready tools without major workflow disruptions. As Windows 10 nears its end of support, device refresh ensures continued productivity within a more secure and stable IT environment.

Windows 11 AI PCs

For organisations beginning to integrate AI into everyday operations, Windows AI PCs come equipped with intelligent features such as Windows Copilot, Microsoft’s AI assistant built directly into the operating system. These devices help streamline repetitive tasks, reduce context switching between applications and support smarter decision-making – creating more efficient, productive workplaces. This path marks a significant step towards broader AI adoption.

Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs

Launched in mid-2024, Copilot+ PCs represent the most advanced AI-ready devices. Featuring dedicated AI processors known as NPUs (neural processing units), they enable powerful on-device AI capabilities. Users benefit from faster insights, smarter content creation and greater responsiveness. Designed for early adopters and innovation-driven teams, Copilot+ PCs maintain robust privacy and security, with hardware-level protections that safeguard sensitive data at all times.

Security: The foundation of Windows 11 Pro devices

Security is central to all Windows 11 Pro compatible devices, regardless of the upgrade path. Built-in hardware protections include TPM 2.0 for secure cryptographic operations and key storage, and Secure Boot, which helps prevent malware from executing during system start-up. Windows Hello enables fast and secure biometric authentication, while advanced features like Virtualisation-Based Security (VBS) and Hypervisor-Protected Code Integrity (HVCI) isolate critical system processes to guard against sophisticated attacks. BitLocker encryption further protects sensitive data at rest.

These integrated security measures help reduce the risk of malware, unauthorised access and data loss, while simplifying IT management and strengthening organisational defence. This approach is increasingly important as cyber threats grow and compliance requirements become more demanding.

Windows 11 Pro on modern hardware supports faster task completion and improves overall device stability. In some cases, it can reduce IT support requests by up to 80% (Forrester) thanks to improved manageability and reliability. Employees can remain focused on their work, supported by technology that runs efficiently in the background.

Additionally, the energy-efficient design of newer devices contributes to sustainability goals by reducing power consumption.

As Windows 10 support ends on the 14 October 2025, refreshing to a Windows 11 Pro device gives your organisation an opportunity to combine stronger security with smarter, AI-powered tools designed to make work easier and more efficient.