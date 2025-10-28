The human firewall: Why SA’s cyber resilience starts with people, not technology

Johan Krugell, Executive – Technology Solutions at Sizwe Africa IT Group.

In a world where digital borders are disappearing, the greatest threat to business continuity is no longer just a technical failure but a human one. Cybersecurity Awareness Month this October offers more than a reminder to update passwords or patch systems; it compels a time for reflection and recalibration. It calls on leaders to rethink how they build resilience in an increasingly complex, interconnected environment. For South African organisations, where cyber crime has surged dramatically in recent years, the message is clear: the future of cyber security depends on people, not solely on technology.

According to the Mimecast State of Human Risk 2025 Report, an astonishing 95% of cyber security breaches originate from human behaviour. This is not about blame. It is a reminder that technology, no matter how advanced, cannot operate in isolation from the humans who use it. Even the most advanced defences cannot prevent the risks created by human error. A single moment of inattention, a click on an unsuspecting link or a weak password can undo thousands spent on technology. Yet with the right awareness, mindset and culture, employees can shift from potential vulnerabilities to a company’s most powerful shield.

Cyber criminals are targeting South African companies of all sizes and industries, including banking, healthcare, public institutions and energy. Ransomware attacks can paralyse operations, while data breaches can destroy trust and cause deep financial and reputational harm.

Sizwe Africa IT Group views every employee as part of a living “human firewall”. With the rise of remote and hybrid work, employees now connect from coffee shops, client sites and kitchen tables. The traditional corporate perimeter has dissolved. The attack surface has ballooned dramatically as employees connect from a range of devices and locations. This requires that our thinking and mitigation strategies expand as well.

Forward-thinking companies are embracing solutions such as secure access service edge (SASE), a cloud-based model that combines network connectivity and security to protect users and data wherever they are. However, these technologies are only as effective as the intent and awareness of the people who use them. Security is no longer the sole domain of the IT department; it is a shared responsibility for everyone in the company.

Effective cyber resilience comes from collaboration, the ongoing partnership between people and intelligent systems that learn and evolve together. However, many South African companies still view cyber security training as a compliance checkbox rather than a cultural priority. To address this, companies must move from compliance to consciousness, embedding security awareness into daily routines until it becomes second nature.

Effective initiatives engage and empower employees rather than intimidate them. Cyber security education should be ongoing, not limited to annual sessions. Interactive simulations help employees recognise and respond to real-world threats, while identifying good security practices reinforces positive behaviour. Clear communication, the establishment of cross-departmental security task forces and active leadership foster a culture in which security is a shared responsibility rather than a technical or IT requirement.

Cyber security is now a strategic enabler and a competitive differentiator. Companies that prioritise it not only safeguard their assets but also earn the trust of clients and partners. As the Mimecast report highlights, human intelligence must evolve alongside artificial intelligence (AI) to build defences that are resilient, responsive and ready for the future.

As Cybersecurity Awareness Month draws to a close, it should spark a lasting movement to embed cyber security into South Africa’s digital DNA. Every leader, every company and every employee has a role in shaping a safer digital future. While firewalls and passwords can be compromised, a culture of awareness built on informed, confident and empowered people will remain the most vigorous defence.